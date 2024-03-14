Jon Bon Jovi Uncertain About His Touring Future

Jon Bon Jovi has commented on his band’s touring future, admitting that his health will be the determining factor regarding if and when he’ll tour again.

“I don’t know about a tour,” the singer noted during an interview with Mix 104.1 Boston. “It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.”

In 2022, the singer underwent vocal cord medialization, a surgical procedure to help his voice regain proper function. The latest step in his comeback is Forever, Bon Jovi’s new album due out June 7.

“Although I’m well on the road to recovery and was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record, my need, want, desire is to be able to do two-and-a-half hours a night four nights a week for months on end,” Bon Jovi explained regarding his hopes to tour. “And so I’m working towards that goal.”

Bon Jovi Was Invited to Play the Sphere, but Turned It Down

In the same interview, Bon Jovi was asked if he'd ever consider something like U2’s recently concluded residency at the Sphere, a groundbreaking achievement that still has the live music world buzzing.

“I was there on opening night and of course that’s the first thing that goes through your mind, ‘How would I present this?’” the singer admitted, describing the experience as “otherworldly.” “It was incredible. But I was like, ‘Wow, how do I even wrap my arms around this? And how much time would it take to develop all this, to capture something that would be worthy that could follow this incredible production?'”

Bon Jovi – a self-described “huge U2 fan” – ultimately determined the Sphere wouldn’t work for him.

“I don’t see, necessarily, how I could pull that one off,” the rocker confessed. “And I thought about it. I have thought about it. Because I was asked to do it second to them. And Bono and I have a lot of the same physical traits, vocally.”

