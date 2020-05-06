Grateful Dead Announce 50th-Anniversary ‘Workingman’s Dead’

The Grateful Dead's 50th-anniversary reissue series continues with a Deluxe Edition of their fourth album, Workingman's Dead. The three-disc set will be released on July 10.

In addition to a remastered version of the 1970 album, Workingman's Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will include a complete show from Feb. 21, 1971, at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y., spread out over two discs.

You can see the track listing for the set below. A vinyl picture disc will also be available.

The band has also released a live version of "Casey Jones" from that concert, which you can listen to below.

The original LP was released on June 14, 1970, and marked a pivotal change for the Dead. Their previous three studio albums, including 1969's predecessor Aoxomoxoa and the landmark concert LP Live/Dead, also from 1969, emphasized the six-member band's psychedelic shadings and experimental streak.

But with Workingman's Dead, they scaled back and stripped down for a roots-digging Americana record that gave the Grateful Dead their first Top 30 album. The LP also spawned the Dead's first Top 40 single, with "Uncle John's Band" rising to No. 69.

The album, which was recorded in 10 days, also featured several of the group's best songs, including "Cumberland Blues," "Black Peter" and "Casey Jones." Many of them show up in the previously unreleased concert included in the Deluxe Edition.

"The show we've selected gives a definitive overview of what the band were up to six months after the release of the album and shows the Dead sound that would largely define the next couple of years," says the band's archivist and the reissue's producer, David Lemieux. "From Workingman's Dead through Europe '72, the Dead's sound was Americana, and the live show included here is a workingman's band playing authentically honest music.”

The Grateful Dead continued this folk-rock sound on the follow-up album, American Beauty, which was released less than five months after Workingman's Dead. Presumably, a 50th-anniversary edition of that LP will come out later this year, since the Dead's first three studio records have received deluxe reissues.

Grateful Dead, 'Workingman's Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. “Uncle John’s Band”

2. “High Time”

3. “Dire Wolf”

4. “New Speedway Boogie”

5. “Cumberland Blues”

6. “Black Peter”

7. “Easy Wind”

8. “Casey Jones”

Disc Two: Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/21/71)

1. “Cold Rain and Snow”

2. “Me and Bobby McGee”

3. “Loser”

4. “Easy Wind”

5. “Playing in the Band”

6. “Bertha”

7. “Me and My Uncle”

8. “Ripple” (False Start)

9. “Ripple”

10. “Next Time You See Me”

11. “Sugar Magnolia”

12. “Greatest Story Ever Told”

13. “Johnny B. Goode”

Disc Three: Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/21/71)

1. “China Cat Sunflower”

2. “I Know You Rider”

3. “Bird Song”

4. “Cumberland Blues”

5. “I’m a King Bee”

6. “Beat It On Down the Line”

7. “Wharf Rat”

8. “Truckin’”

9. “Casey Jones”

10. “Good Lovin’”

11. “Uncle John’s Band”