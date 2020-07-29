Marilyn Manson Unveils Title Track for New Album ‘We Are Chaos’

Marilyn Manson has released "We Are Chaos,” the title track and first single from his upcoming album.

The LP was finished before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the world. In a statement, Manson reflected on how his music relates to society's current state.

“When I listen to We Are Chaos now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today," he said.

Manson teamed with producer Shooter Jennings for the new release; they previously collaborated on covers of the Doors' “The End” and the Giorgio Moroder/David Bowie song “Cat People.”

The singer described We Are Chaos as "the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener — it’s the one we won’t stare into. There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics.

"Making this record, I had to think to myself, ‘Tame your crazy, stitch your suit. And try to pretend that you are not an animal’ but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.”

We Are Chaos comes out Sept. 11 and is available for pre-order now. You can watch the music video for the title track and see the album's full track listing below.

It’s been three years since Manson’s last album, 2017’s Heaven Upside Down. In addition to the new LP, he's reportedly hit the studio with rap star A$AP Ferg. Both men posted images to social media showing the two of them in the studio together. One short video also captured Manson seemingly recording a vocal part as he ominously crooned, “Crazy like Marilyn Manson.”

Marilyn Manson, 'We Are Chaos' Track Listing

1. “Red Black and Blue”

2. “We Are Chaos”

3. “Don't Chase the Dead”

4. “Paint You With My Love”

5. “Half-way & One Step Forward”

6. “Infinite Darkness”

7. “Perfume”

8. “Keep My Head Together”

9. “Solve Coagula”

10. “Broken Needle”

