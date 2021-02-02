Marilyn Manson Responds to Abuse Claims

Marilyn Manson issued a public statement in response to the allegations of sexual and emotional violence leveled against him earlier this week.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, who spent several years in a relationship with Manson, said he’d “started grooming” her when she was a teenager and “horrifically abused” her after she’d been “brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

Her allegations were followed by similar claims from four other woman.

Responding to the reports, Manson wrote on Instagram: “Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. ... My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

His statement followed an announcement from his record label that it's deal with him was terminated.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” the company stated. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Manson was also dropped from two TV shows he was taking part in: American Gods and Creepshow. “Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season," a spokesperson for American Gods told Deadline. A Creepshow representative said he would be replaced on that show.

In another development, California Senator Susan Rubio called for the claims against Manson to be fully investigated. In a letter to Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and FBI director Christopher Wray, Rubio wrote: "Since some of the alleged cases against Mr. Warner are from California, I am especially alarmed. Individuals who engage in this kind of abuse are often serial offenders. If these allegations are true, and no investigation is undertaken, we will be failing the victims and allowing a possible perpetrator to continue abusing unsuspecting victims. That must not be allowed to happen.”