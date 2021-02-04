Trent Reznor Condemns Marilyn Manson Following Abuse Allegations

Trent Reznor denounced his former collaborator Marilyn Manson following allegations of abuse against Manson by actress Evan Rachel Wood.

Reznor provided a statement to Pitchfork on Wednesday after an excerpt from Manson's 1998 autobiography, The Long Hard Road Out of Hell, began circulating on Twitter.

In the book, cowritten by Neil Strauss, Manson describes an incident from the '90s where he and Reznor allegedly physically and sexually assaulted an inebriated woman. That section was reportedly from an unpublished interview with Empyrean Magazine.

"I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago," Reznor wrote in his statement. "As I said at the time, the passage from Manson’s memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today."

The Nine Inch Nails leader signed Manson to his Nothing Records imprint and coproduced multiple projects, including 1994's Portrait of an American Family, the 1995 Smells Like Children EP and 1996's Antichrist Superstar. But Reznor has previously criticized Manson: In a 2009 Mojo interview, he called him "a malicious guy" who "will step on anybody’s face to succeed and cross any line of decency."

Manson reportedly claimed in 2017 to Beats 1's Zane Lowe that the pair had "mended ways after a long time" when Reznor sent him an email.

Wood, who was engaged to Manson in 2010, alleged earlier this week that the singer groomed and "horrifically abused [her] for years." She wrote, "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail."

Following Wood's accusations (and, later, similar ones from other women), Manson was dropped by his record label and booking agent; two TV shows, Starz's American Gods and Shudder's Creepshow, decided to cut him from future episodes.

The musician denied the allegations, writing on Instagram, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

According to TMZ, law enforcement was called to Manson's home Wednesday for a welfare check. Several officers reportedly visited his Hollywood Hills home and made several unsuccessful attempts to speak with the singer. Police did make contact with a representative for the singer, who confirmed he was fine.

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland, who was part of Manson's band from August 2008 to May 2009, commented on the allegations via the Space Zebra Live Twitch channel. "He’s not a great guy. And every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true," he said. "So relax about the allegations towards the women. Like when people say these women are coming after him right now … fuck off, they are speaking the truth."