Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Announce Freaks on Parade 2026 Tour
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will join forces this summer for the Freaks on Parade tour, with support from Mongolian folk-metal band the Hu and '90s industrial rockers Orgy.
The monthlong trek begins on Aug. 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and concludes on Sept. 20 in Concord, California.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 23. You can see the full list of dates below.
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Freaks on Parade 2026 Tour Poster
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson's Tumultuous Tour History
Zombie and Manson have plenty of shared history together, both onstage and off. The shock-rockers embarked on the Twins of Evil joint tour in 2012, famously hurling verbal assaults at each other onstage during the Detroit stop.
The singers later made amends and embarked on the Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour in 2018, followed by the Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour in 2019.
Zombie, meanwhile, has used the Freaks on Parade moniker for tours with Alice Cooper in recent years.
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, Freaks on Parade 2026 Tour Dates
Aug. 20 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 27 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 29 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 30 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 1 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 4 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 5 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 9 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
Sept. 12 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
Sept. 17 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
Sept. 20 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
