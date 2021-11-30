Marilyn Manson’s Home Searched by Police in Ongoing Investigation

A search warrant issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was executed on Monday at the home of singer Marilyn Manson. Manson, born Brian Warner, is currently under investigation for allegations of sexual abuse and assault against multiple women, some of whom claimed Manson locked them in a soundproof room as a form of punishment.

Though it isn't clear exactly what was taken from Manson's home during the search, police entered the residence looking for possessions that may be connected to the case and could potentially be used as future evidence. Manson was not home at the time of the search. "What I can confirm is there was a search warrant that was served this morning,” a sheriff’s source told Rolling Stone. “It’s confirmed it was [Manson's] address, his location. It was a search warrant for his belongings.”

Earlier this year, actress Rachel Evan Wood, who dated Manson for several years, claimed that he was frequently violent and abusive during their relationship. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission." Manson responded to the claim at the time with a social media statement, writing that his "life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. ... My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Multiple other women have made similar allegations against the singer, emphasizing that they feared for their lives during the course of the abuse. “Coercive control cannot be underestimated,” actress Esme Bianco, one of several women who have filed a lawsuit against Manson, told Rolling Stone in a recent expose on the singer. “There is no consent when you think you might be killed or raped if you don’t do what you’re told, and you’re locked in somebody’s bedroom.”

Manson has denied all claims of sexual assault and abuse, stating that the relationships were fully consensual and has denounced the accusations as “part of a coordinated attack by former partners" who have "weaponized the otherwise mundane details of his personal life."