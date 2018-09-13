Marilyn Manson Year by Year: 1994-2020 Photographs

Few rockers who made their name in the '90s have cultivated as distinct an image as Marilyn Manson. That image has evolved over the years, as you'll see in the below look at Marilyn Manson Year by Year: 1994-2019 Photographs.

Born Brian Warner in Canton, Ohio, in 1969, the future rock star's family later moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he formed Marilyn Manson and the Spooky Kids. He created his stage moniker by combining the first name of a sex symbol (Marilyn Monroe) with the last name of a serial killer (Charles Manson). His band members followed suit. "The Spooky Kids" was later dropped, and, just like Alice Cooper, they became Marilyn Manson, with the frontman eventually becoming synonymous with the band.

While cutting their teeth in South Florida clubs, they met Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, who signed them to his record label and produced their debut LP, 1994's Portrait of an American Family, and then the Smells Like Children EP a year later. Reznor also brought them on his tour in support of his 1994 LP The Downward Spiral.

That set the stage for Marilyn Manson's breakthrough in 1996 with Antichrist Superstar, which gave them a radio hit in "The Beautiful People." It also turned Manson into a lightning rod for controversy due to his lyrics and stage shows.

In addition to pictures of Manson onstage and with friends (including former partners Rose McGowan and Dita Von Teese), we've also included yearbook photos from the 8th and 11th grades, a publicity shot from his days in the Spooky Kids and a 1992 appearance on Hangin' With MTV.

Check them all out below.