Iron Maiden Announce ‘Nights of the Dead’ Live Album

Highlights from Iron Maiden's three dates in Mexico City in September 2019 will be released as Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City. The live album arrives on Nov. 20.

"We’ve never released a live album from Mexico before," bassist Steve Harris said in a press release. "And I think this recording does justice to the passion and joy of our Mexican fans who always give us such a fantastic welcome whenever we play there.”

The 17-song release, spread out over more than 100 minutes, will be available in two-CD, three-LP and digital formats. A limited edition includes a book. The band has also partnered with Walmart to offer a special vinyl version, with each record a different color of the Mexican flag.

You can see the track listing for Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City below.

“When the final leg of our 2020 Legacy tour this summer had to be canceled due to the COVID pandemic, the whole band was very disappointed and deflated, and we know our fans felt the same," Harris said.

"We’d been really looking forward to bringing the show to even more countries, and although we’ve been able to reschedule most of our European own-shows for 2021, we thought we’d take a listen to the recordings from the tour so far and see if we could create a definitive live album souvenir that everyone, everywhere could enjoy."

Harris added that he's "very pleased with the results, especially as this set list includes songs which have never made it to a live CD before, such as 'For the Greater Good of God,' and other older songs like 'Where Eagles Dare,' 'Flight of Icarus,' 'The Clansman' and 'Sign of the Cross' which haven’t been included in our live set releases for many years."

Iron Maiden, 'Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City' Track Listing

1. "Churchill’s Speech"

2. "Aces High"

3. "Where Eagles Dare"

4. "2 Minutes to Midnight"

5. "The Clansman"

6. "The Trooper"

7. "Revelations"

8. "For the Greater Good of God"

9. "The Wicker Man"

10. "Sign of the Cross"

11. "Flight of Icarus"

12. Fear of the Dark"

13. "Iron Maiden"

14. "The Number of the Beast"

15. "The Evil That Men Do"

16. "Hallowed Be Thy Name"

17. "Run to the Hills"