Iron Maiden, Phil Collins and Billy Idol Lead 2026 Rock Hall of Fame Class

Phil Collins, Billy Idol and Iron Maiden are among the artists who have been newly inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

They are joined by Oasis, Sade, Joy Division / New Order, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan in the performer category. The announcement was made during Monday night's episode of American Idol.

Iron Maiden's induction ends one of the most egregious snubs in the rock hall's history, as the highly influential and popular heavy metal pioneers have been eligible for the honor for over two decades.

Collins was inducted as a member of Genesis in 2010, but wasn't even nominated for his (at least) equally successful solo career prior to this year, despite being eligible since 2007.

The Rock Hall Fan Vote Winner Got Left Out Again

For the second time in a row, the winner of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote was not inducted. R&B superstars New Edition earned over a million votes this year, but were passed over.

Hopefully next year they'll have more luck than Phish. In 2025 the jam rock heroes won the fan vote, but were not inducted - and then weren't even nominated this year.

Eight other 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees were not inducted: Pink, Shakira, INXS, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Melissa Etheridge, the Black Crowes and Jeff Buckley.

Read More: Does the Rock Hall Have a Prog Rock Problem?

Five artists will be inducted in the Early Influence category: Country rock innovator Gram Parsons, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Cuban singer Celia Cruise and hip-hop pioneers Queen Latifah and MC Lyte.

Four more will be acknowledged for Musical Excellence: Producers Jimmy Miller, Rick Rubin and Arif Mardin, and soul songwriter Linda Creed.

Legendary television host Ed Sullivan, who introduced American audiences to artists such as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Doors and many more, will be posthumously given the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors non-performers who helped shape the industry.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Will Not Be Broadcast Live

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Unlike recent years, the show will not be broadcast live but will instead debut on an unspecified date in December on ABC and Disney+.

Ticket sale information will be made available at a later date.