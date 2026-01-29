Does the Hall of Fame Have a Prog Rock Problem?

While the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has routinely received criticism for an alleged bias against metal acts, there’s another sub-genre that seems harshly overlooked: progressive rock.

Prog rock first emerged in the late ‘60s, evolving from psychedelia into a broader hybrid that featured elements of art rock, jazz and even classical. The ‘70s would prove to be its golden era, with grandiose arrangements and soaring solos ruling the airwaves.

But after its initial popularity, the tides turned against prog rock. Some listeners bristled with the sub-genre’s blustery, self-indulgent leaning. Yes, there were still plenty of fans who stayed loyal to the style, but others moved on to the rawer, DIY sound of punk, or even the poppier, more condensed style of new wave.

Which Prog Rock Artists Are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Let’s break down the prog rock artists who have already been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Pink Floyd, inducted in 1996, is often a topic of debate. Some argue that the legendary act set the stage for prog rock with their ambitious and creative output. Others say they firmly belong in the psych-rock camp, with a style that was rawer and less technical that what we commonly see in prog rock groups. For the sake of this exercise, we’re going to include them.

READ MORE: '70s Acts That Have Been Snubbed by the Hall of Fame

Genesis was inducted in 2010, but again we face a little bit of conflict. While their early years were most definitely progressive, their major commercial success was decidedly pop-focused. Would Phil Collins and company have earned enshrinement based on their prog rock resume alone? We have our doubts.

Rush, who earned enshrinement in 2013, is the first of our inductees without any debate. The Canadian trio is unquestionably one of prog rock’s defining acts, a label that can also be given to Yes, whose induction followed four years later.

Add Electric Light Orchestra (2017) and the Moody Blues (2018) to the list of already mentioned artists and you end up with six prog rock bands in the Hall of Fame (two of which come with asterisks). In total, roughly 400 artists have been inducted, meaning prog rock makes up just 1.5% of the honorees. But what makes the trend truly confounding is looking at who the Hall has thus far left out.

Which Prog Rock Artists Have Been Snubbed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

The list of Hall of Fame prog rock snubs features some of the sub-genre’s most beloved and acclaimed acts. Jethro Tull has sold more than 60 millions albums worldwide and boasts one of rock’s most timeless hits in “Aqualung.” They’ve been eligible since 1994, yet haven't even received a nomination.

Likewise, King Crimson, the hugely influential band led by Robert Fripp, have never so much as sniffed a nomination. This despite a prolific and artistically impressive output, including 1969’s In the Court of the Crimson King. UCR even ranked them No. 1 on our list of progressive rock’s greatest acts.

READ MORE: 5 Prog Rock Bands That Should Have Been Bigger

A supergroup that dominated much of the ‘70s, Emerson, Lake & Palmer boasted dizzying displays of musical wizardry. The trio released eight studio albums, each of which earned gold certification in the U.S., yet they’ve never appeared on a Hall of Fame ballot.

Procol Harum, Kansas and Dream Theater are among prog rock’s further notable Hall omissions, and that’s without even delving into acts that toe the line between prog and other sub-genres, like Styx. Suffice it to say, the list of snubs is extensive -- and it doesn’t look likely to improve soon. A prog rock act hasn’t received a Hall of Fame nomination since the Moody Blues’ induction in 2018.

Why Hasn't the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Honored More Prog Rock Acts?

We can’t say with authority exactly why prog rock seems to have fallen out of favor with Hall voters. However, reading the tea leaves we can come away with a few safe assumptions.

1) Prog Rock Doesn’t Have Supporters on the Nominating Committee

Each year, the 30 person Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominating committee assembles to debate the merits of possible inductees. Each member can nominate a maximum of two acts, and there are often overlaps. While we don’t know exactly who is on the nominating committee, we do know that about 30% are new faces who’ve come on board in the last five years, part of the Hall’s effort to involve younger members in the process. Given that a prog rock artist hasn’t appeared on the ballot in seven years -- and that millennial members are likely less familiar with the sub-genre -- it seems clear that prog rock acts simply don’t have anyone stepping to the mic to fight for their inclusion.

2) The Hall Is Focused on Other Musical Styles

It’s no secret that the Hall of Fame has extended far beyond the traditional boundaries of rock. Pop, hip hop and country artists have also earned enshrinement, broadening the pool of possible inductees. Furthermore, the Hall has made conscious efforts in recent years to better recognize the achievements of women and people of color. It’s a noble cause, but the lone drawback is that the ballot has not (and will not be) expanded. With limited slots to fill, some deserving artists have become victims of the numbers crunch.

3) Prog Rock Isn’t “Cool”

Like we mentioned earlier, prog rock’s heyday was the ‘70s. And while the influence continues to resonate today -- see Tool, Muse and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard as examples -- there’s a certain preconceived notion that comes with the sub-genre. Prog rock carries an air of pomposity, the musical equivalent of someone who thinks they’re better than everyone else. Like most serotypes, it is both inaccurate and outdated. Still, the Hall’s leaders are keenly aware of image. They want their institution to be “cool,” and if prog rock isn’t, they don’t want to be connected to it.

Will the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Views on Prog Rock Change?

It’s not all doom and gloom when it comes to prog rock’s Hall of Fame hopes. In recent years, we’ve witnessed artists that had seemingly been blackballed by the voting committee -- like Foreigner and Judas Priest -- finally earn induction. Sometimes all it takes is a well-oiled fan campaign, or renewed interest in a song thanks to TV or movies, to help revive a candidate’s momentum.

The Hall of Fame has also created smaller avenues for induction -- namely the musical influence and musical excellence awards. Honorees here are chosen by smaller committees and tend to honor acts that have been overlooked in the broader performer category.

Inevitably, the pendulum will swing back for some -- though certainly not all -- of the prog rock legends we’ve mentioned here. Our hope is that it happens soon so that all of us can be invited to the party.