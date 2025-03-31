5 Prog Rock Bands That Should’ve Been Bigger

Progressive rock's biggest names are known far and wide, even if the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ignored the genre for almost 15 years after Pink Floyd entered in 1996.

It seemed inevitable that bands like Genesis, Rush, Yes and the Moody Blues would one day get their due. They were all finally inducted between 2010 and 2018, in that order.

Of course, plenty of worthy candidates remain, from King Crimson to Jethro Tull – but what about the progressive rock acts that somehow slipped between the cracks? For every platinum-selling group like Kansas or Emerson Lake and Palmer, there were scores underrated and often influential acts that never got near the Billboard Top 40.

Some actually tried, to vary degrees of cringe, but many admitted little or no interest in the trappings of fame. What could be more prog than that?

There were numerous acts who remained in obscurity because they were a little before their time – though they set the stage for others to find wider fame. In other cases, quite frankly, they may have been just a little too out there.

The best of the best appear in the following list of five prog rock bands that should've been bigger:

5. Can

To pigeonhole Can as simply "progressive rock" is kind of a disservice. Their mind-bendingly experimental music also fused Krautrock's hypnotic grooves, sound collages, jazz, psychedelic rock and a sometimes-indescribable avant-garde vibe. Keyboardist Irmin Schmidt has questioned whether they were ever a rock group at all. But prog has also been a big tent, and Can certainly developed the genre's fluid composition style through 1971's Tago Mago and 1973's Future Days, their best-known records. By the late-'70s and early '80s, Can's striking experiments in sound had built the foundation for post-punk and new wave.

4. Camel

Camel boasts member connections to King Crimson, 10cc and the Alan Parsons Project, but never achieved their name recognition or chart success. Well, at least not stateside – where their best showing was No. 118 with 1976's Moonmadness. Camel has had five Top 40 albums in the U.K., and 1979's I Can See Your House From Here just missed. Everything revolves around the deeply expressive guitar work of Andrew Latimer, both figuratively and literally: He's the only constant in Camel's lineup. That's grounded the group as they moved from high-concept prog in the '70s through jazzier detours in the '80s and back again.

3. Soft Machine

Soft Machine provides an analog with King Crimson in that both served as a merry-go-round of talent. Robert Wyatt, Kevin Ayers, Alan Holdsworth and Daevid Allen were all members along the way. Soft Machine became an all-instrumental powerhouse with 1971's skronky Fourth, having left behind psych rock for prog and jazz rock. Such was the turnover, however, that no original member remained by the early '80s. They also launched a series of offshoot bands, all confusingly starting with the word "Soft." In retrospect, that might have played a role in Soft Machine's failure to break through with the mainstream – but it certainly kept things interesting.

2. Van der Graaf Generator

In a twist, Van der Graaf Generator wasn't even popular in the U.K., where they peaked at No. 47 with 1970's The Least We Can Do Is Wave to Each Other. (Instead, the band's initial breakthrough came in Italy.) That was fine with frontman Peter Hammill, who said he never wanted mainstream success and then made sure he wouldn't get it on dark and theatrical LPs like 1971's Pawn Hearts and 1975's Godbluff. Both were as outsized and musically cohesive and they were thrillingly weird – and Van der Graaf Generator remained so into the 21st Century, when Hammill jumpstarted the band again.

1. Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant shouldn't have been surprised when their decade-long run ended in 1980 with little commercial success. After all, the liner notes for 1971's Acquiring the Taste laid out the band's intent to "expand the frontiers of contemporary popular music at the risk of becoming very unpopular." Gentle Giant was soon creating sweeping and always varied musical statements. It helped that every core member was a multi-instrumentalist. There was seemingly nothing they couldn't do on rangy gems like 1972's Octopus and 1975's Free Hand – and, it seems, even less that Gentle Giant wouldn't try. (Even, gasp!, pop music.)