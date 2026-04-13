After more than 20 years of eligibility, Iron Maiden is finally going into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The metal icons were announced as part of the 2026 class, bringing to an end one of the longest and most egregious snubs in the Hall’s history.

With their induction now official, the band's manager, Rod Smallwood, took to social media and shared a message on behalf of the band.

“We’d like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees," the statement began. "Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too!"

"It also seems appropriate for the band to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year as we continue our 50th anniversary celebrations with our Run For Your Lives World Tour visiting the Americas and beyond," the message continued. "We would also like to congratulate our fellow 2026 inductees and extend our gratitude as ever to our fans for their loyalty, perseverance and support for over 50 years now! See you all, somewhere on tour.”

Iron Maiden's Complicated Relationship With the Hall of Fame

Throughout their long wait for induction, members of Iron Maiden have regularly shared opinions on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The most outspoken was frontman Bruce Dickinson, who previously described the Hall as “an utter, complete load of bollocks” and insisted he’d refuse induction if he ever received the call.

Other Iron Maiden members – most notably bassist Steve Harris and drummer Nicko McBrain – have expressed more enthusiasm regarding the band's Hall chances, even if they admitted induction wasn’t necessarily among their career goals.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Unlike in previous years, the event will not be broadcast live. Instead, the 2026 ceremony will debut in December on ABC and Disney+.