When the 2026 class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees receive their honors at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Nov. 14, the artists will represent one of the most diverse classes in the history of the Hall of Fame's 40 years.

Nearly every popular music genre of the past half-century is represented, from rock 'n' roll (Oasis) and heavy metal (Iron Maiden) to soul (Luther Vandross) and hip-hop (Wu-Tang Clan). There will also be punk (Billy Idol), post-punk and new wave (Joy Division and New Order), pop (Phil Collins) and jazz-inspired pop (Sade).

UCR's writers got together to discuss the new inductees, their biggest surprises and complaints, and their overall thoughts on the class itself.

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1) Who is the most surprising inductee?

Nick DeRiso: It's easy to overlook just how surprising the Rock Hall's inclusion of Joy Division/New Order and Iron Maiden really is. After all, they've been nominated before. But these are nervy, smart choices, and a clear break from the overly safe Big Show mentality that's surrounding these inductions for many years.

Michael Gallucci: Although their music never connected with me, I am surprised and happy to see Iron Maiden being inducted as part of the Performer Category and not as a Musical Excellence, as fellow metal legends Judas Priest were a few years ago.

Corey Irwin: For me, the biggest surprise is Luther Vandross. I understand he had a successful career — and perhaps this is a reflection of my own unfamiliarity with his work — but if you stopped a random person on the street and asked them to name one of his hits, could they? I certainly can’t.

Listen to Luther Vandross' 'A House Is Not a Home'

Allison Rapp: I think I have to say Sade for this, not because they're not deserving, but mainly since they're such a stronger force in the U.K. than on American soil. I also thought it would take another few years for New Order/Joy Division, but I'm pleasantly surprised.

Bryan Rolli: Although I think Luther Vandross' induction is well-deserved, the conditions of it surprised me. To be inducted as a first-time nominee after being eligible for nearly 20 years and dead for even longer feels out of left field.

Matthew Wilkening: Sade, who, to be clear, is excellent. I'm all for the more genre-inclusive version of the Hall of Fame, but it's still surprising to see an artist so far away from rock 'n' roll get the nod.

Iron Maiden (Paul Natkin, Getty Images) Iron Maiden (Paul Natkin, Getty Images) loading...

2) Who is the most surprising exclusion?

DeRiso: The Black Crowes. Their recent resurgence was perfectly timed for a capstone honor, similar to George Harrison's induction with the Beatles while sitting at No. 1 on the singles chart.

Gallucci: It's not all that surprising, but given the Black Crowes' recent comeback, with two really good albums and a Grammy nomination, I figured the momentum would carry over into a Rock Hall induction. I think they will eventually get the nod.

Listen to the Black Crowes' 'Wanting and Waiting'

Irwin: I’m going to keep pounding the INXS drum here. They have the sales numbers, the hit songs, the accolades — frankly, their resume is stronger than some of the artists they were passed over for this year. Hopefully, they get their call soon.

Rapp: I thought Melissa Etheridge was going to work out here, especially since this year's class leans so heavily male.

Rolli: I didn't think the Rock Hall would go through the trouble of nominating Mariah Carey three years in a row without inducting her. Especially when her lawyer's already in there!

Wilkening: New Edition, because they won the fan vote running away, and that should matter. Also, their live performance would bring the house down. Less urgently: INXS. Maybe they are this year's "next year" candidate, as Billy Idol was thought to be in 2025.

The Black Crowes — maybe next year! (Lindsay Brice, Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) The Black Crowes — maybe next year! (Lindsay Brice, Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) loading...

3) Who are you most glad to see get in?

DeRiso: Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis will finally get his due, after a too-early death and New Order's subsequent chart successes tended to obscure his dark genius.

Watch Joy Division's 'Love Will Tear Us Apart' Video

Gallucci: Joy Division and New Order. These two connected bands have been a major influence on so many artists over the past 40-plus years; it's hard to believe they've been passed over so often.

Irwin: I’m happy for a lot of artists in this year’s class, but if I have to name just one, it’s Billy Idol. He’s one of the undisputed icons of the ‘80s, with a legacy that has lasted for decades. But he also genuinely wanted this, voicing his admiration for the Hall of Fame honor on many occasions. He's not taking this moment for granted, which is why I’ll cheer especially loud for him on induction night.

READ MORE: Billy Idol Albums Ranked

Rapp: Oasis. I know neither of the Gallagher brothers cares about being in the Rock Hall — in fact, Liam was actively campaigning online for fans not to vote for them — but I'm glad for it nonetheless. Their 2025 reunion tour really solidified Oasis as a global act that fans still feel passionately about 30-some years since their heyday, and that speaks volumes to me in terms of the kind of influence and impact Rock Hall inductees should possess.

Rolli: I've been advocating for Iron Maiden to get into the Rock Hall for as long as I've been participating in these UCR roundtables (actually, for much longer). Their induction is a huge win for heavy metal, albeit a slightly bittersweet one for me personally. Which glaring metal snub will I complain about now?

Wilkening: Billy Idol. Iron Maiden and Phil Collins were long overdue for induction and perhaps more worthy, but neither lacks acclaim or accomplishments. By contrast, Idol is one of the most underrated songwriters and cultural icons of the '80s, and it is good to see another spotlight sent his way.

Phil Collins (Larry Busacca, Getty Images) Phil Collins (Larry Busacca, Getty Images) loading...

4) Iron Maiden and Oasis both said they wouldn't go to the ceremony if inducted. Do you think they will be there?

DeRiso: This is a club many people insist they want no part of – until their membership is granted. In truth, long-standing grudges among bandmates tend to keep honorees away more than past harrumphing.

Gallucci: Given that other artists in the past said they wouldn't show up and didn't, I see no reason to think either artist will be there this year.

Irwin: I think they both show up, to some degree. The Gallagher brothers love a spotlight, even if they’ve trashed the Hall in the past. They’ll offer up some cheeky remarks during their acceptance speech, while lapping up the extra attention. Iron Maiden is a different beast. I can’t imagine Bruce Dickinson attending under any circumstances, but I bet a few of the other members show up. Hopefully, we still get an Iron Maiden performance of some kind. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame needs more pyro.

Rapp: I think in both of these cases, it's easy to say one thing and another to follow through on it. (Remember when Cher said some choice words about the Rock Hall and then ultimately decided to attend the ceremony?) Liam Gallagher, for example, does not always mean what he says, and if there's one thing he seems to love, it's a bit of rock 'n' roll spectacle and fanfare for its own sake. If these bands were in the middle of disagreements or what have you, that might be a different story, but I'm feeling hopeful about both of them.

Watch Iron Maiden's 'Run to the Hills' Video

Rolli: Despite Bruce Dickinson's harsh words about the Rock Hall, I think he and his bandmates will be there. Iron Maiden is a fairly democratic and diplomatic band, and the Rock Hall induction would be a nice opportunity for them to take the stage with drummer Nicko McBrain for the first time since he retired from touring in late 2024. I'd also bet on them doing something with former singer Blaze Bayley, who was quietly added to their nomination ballot after some metal fans (Eddie Trunk included) made a stink about his initial omission.

Wilkening: Neither of them needs the help career-wise. If I had to pick one that would show up for s---s and giggles or to defy expectations, it would be Oasis. Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson dug in deep about this topic, saying, "I'm really happy we're not there, and I would never want to be there. If we're ever inducted, I will refuse — they won't bloody be having my corpse in there." That was eight years ago; maybe he's softened up about it, or maybe his bandmates feel differently, and he'll go along for the ride, but I'm not holding my breath.

Oasis (Simon Ritter, Getty Images) Oasis (Simon Ritter, Getty Images) loading...

5) What are your overall thoughts on the 2026 class?

DeRiso: This annual induction ceremony is, first and foremost, a broadcast event aimed at a general audience. So, the Rock Hall made expected genre-adjacent nods to R&B, jazzy pop and rap. Phil Collins certainly provides star power. Oasis might get into a fight. Whatever their credentials, all of that makes for great TV. But they moved well outside the box with Iron Maiden and Joy Division/New Order. (Gram Parsons, too, as an Early Influence.) The result is the most balanced class in recent memory.

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Gallucci: I think it's a pretty good selection this year of the vast scope of popular music — from metal and pop to hip-hop and soul. Almost all of the artists are deserving; several have made classic albums that should have gotten them into the Rock Hall years ago, including Joy Division, Oasis, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan. And then there's, um, Billy Idol.

Irwin: It feels like the Hall of Fame is trying to make amends for the mistakes of the past. Iron Maiden, Phil Collins, Billy Idol and Joy Division/New Order are all artists who should have been in years ago. Better late than never, I guess. As for the rest of the class, I love seeing Wu-Tang Clan in there, and Sade shows the Hall is continuing to look outside the traditional definition of "rock." Overall, a pretty solid group.

Rapp: Truthfully, the only part I'm really excited about in terms of this class is Oasis – the rest, however deserving, don't speak to me the same way. Additionally, as I mentioned above, there's a pretty disappointing lack of women this year.

Rolli: For the first time in a long time, I'm genuinely happy with this year's Rock Hall class. Iron Maiden and Joy Division/New Order check two long-overdue boxes, and I'm relieved they inducted Phil Collins while he's still here to appreciate the honor. Billy Idol and Oasis are well-deserving rock candidates, as Luther Vandross, Sade and Wu-Tang Clan continue pushing the Rock Hall into more diverse and inclusive territory while still embodying the fearless, boundary-pushing spirit of rock 'n' roll.

Watch Sade's "Smooth Operator' Video

Wilkening: This is one of the better induction classes in recent history. Rock purists have plenty to be happy about with Collins, Idol, Iron Maiden, Jimmy Miller (for Musical Excellence) and Gram Parsons. Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan are very worthy "outside genre" honorees.

Billy Idol (Richard E. Aaron, Redferns, Getty Images) Billy Idol (Richard E. Aaron, Redferns, Getty Images) loading...