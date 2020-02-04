Adam Lambert Announces New ‘Velvet’ Album

Queen singer Adam Lambert is returning to his solo career with a new album called Velvet, which will be released on March 20.

The news comes with the arrival of a new single, "Roses," which features rhythm guitar by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and Chic mastermind Nile Rodgers. The song follows several other tracks that were released last year, including "New Eyes" and "Comin in Hot," both of which are included on the upcoming LP.

You can pre-order Velvet -- and purchase branded merchandise such as a fan, iPhone case, hats and apparel -- at Lambert's webstore. You can listen to "Roses" below.

Lambert is currently on Queen duty, with a tour of New Zealand and Australia starting tomorrow and running through the end of the month. He'll promote his solo record in the U.S. with three shows at the Venetian in Las Vegas on April 22, 24 and 25. Queen have European dates booked between May 29 and July 8; Lambert will embark on his own European tour between Aug. 30. and Sept. 12.

The singer revealed last June that the time he's spent touring with Queen has affected the writing he did for Velvet. “I don’t think I sat down and specifically was like, ‘Hey, I need to do a song that sounds like a Queen song,’” he said.

“But I’m sure that now, over the course of the past seven years, by osmosis it’s kind of rubbed off on me a bit. And the thing with Queen music, too, is that you learn these songs still work today. They’re so timeless. And there’s a reason for that: There’s strong melody in all the songs. The concepts of all the songs are universal, about the human spirit and inclusive.”

You can see the track listing for Velvet below.

Adam Lambert, 'Velvet' Track Listing

1. "Velvet"

2. "Superpower"

3. "Stranger You Are"

4. "Loverboy"

5. "Roses" (feat. Nile Rodgers)

6. "Closer to You"

7. "Overglow"

8. "Comin In Hot"

9. "On the Moon"

10. "Love Dont"

11. "Ready to Run"

12. "New Eyes"

13. "Feel Something"