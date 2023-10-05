Queen + Adam Lambert kicked off the 2023 leg of their Rhapsody tour Wednesday night at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

You can see photos, fan-shot video and the set list from the show below.

After opening with "Radio Ga Ga" from 1984's The Works, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and singer Lambert delivered a career-spanning 25-song set that featured a couple of new twists. They tore through the Sheer Heart Attack rocker "Stone Cold Crazy" for the first time since 2018 and performed "Is This the World We Created ... ?," also from The Works, for the first time with Lambert.

The show also featured a parade of the band's most famous songs, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "Another One Bites the Dust" and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love."

The fall leg of the Rhapsody tour is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 12 at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Watch Queen Perform 'Radio Ga Ga'

Watch Queen Perform 'Stone Cold Crazy'

Watch Queen Perform 'Is This the World We Created ... ?'

Queen + Adam Lambert, 10/4/23, CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore

1. "Radio Ga Ga"

2. "Hammer to Fall"

3. "Stone Cold Crazy"

4. "Another One Bites the Dust"

5. "I'm in Love With My Car"

6. "Bicycle Race"

7. "Fat Bottomed Girls"

8. "I Want It All"

9. "A Kind of Magic"

10. "Killer Queen"

11. "Don't Stop Me Now"

12. "Somebody to Love"

13. "Love of My Life"

14. "'39"

15. "Under Pressure"

16. "Tie Your Mother Down"

17. "Crazy Little Thing Called Love"

18. "I Want to Break Free"

19. "Who Wants to Live Forever"

20. "Is This the World We Created...?"

21. "The Show Must Go On"

22. "Bohemian Rhapsody"

23. "We Will Rock You"

24. "Radio Ga Ga" (Reprise)

25. "We Are the Champions"