Doors Announce ‘Morrison Hotel’ 50th-Anniversary Set

The Doors' celebrated 1970 album Morrison Hotel is getting an extensive reissue in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Morrison Hotel: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will include a vinyl copy of the original album, a newly remastered version of the original LP on CD and a second CD filled with a collection of studio outtakes.

These previously unreleased gems include various versions of “Queen of the Highway,” “Roadhouse Blues” and a cover of the R&B classic “Money (That’s What I Want).”

“There are many takes, different arrangements, false starts and insightful studio conversations between the band, who were in the studio, and producer Paul Rothchild, who was in the control room,” noted engineer Bruce Botnick, the man charged with assembling the previously unheard material. “It’s like being a fly on the wall.”

Also among the outtakes are rough versions of Morrison Hotel tracks “Peace Frog” and “Blue Sunday.” You can listen to "Take 4" of the two tracks below.

Morrison Hotel: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be available on Oct. 9. The music will also be available on digital and streaming services the same day. You can see the full track listing for the release below.

Following their experimental - and polarizing - 1969 LP The Soft Parade, Morrison Hotel signaled a back-to-basics approach for the Doors. The result was a bluesy-psychedelic masterpiece, hailed by fans and critics alike.

In addition to the reissue, the Doors will celebrate Morrison Hotel’s 50th anniversary with a new line of official merchandise. An array of items - including hoodies, sweats, socks, a T-shirt, a jean jacket and a Morrison Hotel key chain - are available now at the band’s website.

The group also announced a Morrison Hotel comic book earlier this year.

The Doors, ‘Morrison Hotel: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’ Track Listing

Disc One: The Original Album

1. “Roadhouse Blues”

2. “Waiting For The Sun”

3. “You Make Me Real”

4. “Peace Frog”

5. “Blue Sunday”

6. “Ship Of Fools”

7. “Land Ho!”

8. “The Spy”

9. “Queen Of The Highway”

10. “Indian Summer”

11. “Maggie M’Gill”

Disc Two: Mysterious Union

1. “Queen Of The Highway” (Take 1, She Was A Princess)

2. “Queen Of The Highway” (Various Takes)

3. “Queen Of The Highway” (Take 44, He Was A Monster)

4. “Queen Of The Highway” (Take 12, No One Could Save Her)

5. “Queen Of The Highway” (Take 14, Save The Blind Tiger)

6. “Queen Of The Highway” (Take 1, American Boy – American Girl)

7. “Queen Of The Highway” (Takes 5, 6 & 9, Dancing Through The Midnight Whirlpool)

8. “Queen Of The Highway” (Take 14, Start It All Over)

9. “I Will Never Be Untrue”

10. “Queen Of The Highway” (Take Unknown)

11. “Roadhouse Blues” (Take 14, Keep Your Eyes On The Road)

12. “Money (That’s What I Want)”

13. “Rock Me Baby”

14. “Roadhouse Blues” (Takes 6 & 7, Your Hands Upon The Wheel)

15. “Roadhouse Blues” (Take 8, We’re Goin’ To The Roadhouse)

16. “Roadhouse Blues” (Takes 1 & 2, We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time)

17. “Roadhouse Blues” (Takes 5, 6 & 14, Let It Roll Baby Roll)

18. “Peace Frog/Blue Sunday” (Take 4)

19. “Peace Frog” (Take 12) *

LP Track Listing

Side One: Hard Rock Cafe

1. “Roadhouse Blues”

2. “Waiting For The Sun”

3. “You Make Me Real”

4. “Peace Frog”

5. “Blue Sunday”

6. “Ship Of Fools”

Side Two: Morrison Hotel

1. “Land Ho!”

2. “The Spy”

3. “Queen Of The Highway”

4. “Indian Summer”

5. “Maggie M’Gill”