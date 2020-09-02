Wilco Announce Deluxe Edition of ‘Summerteeth’

Wilco will release an expanded reissue of their third album, 1999's Summerteeth, with one disc of outtakes, alternate versions and demos, and two discs featuring an entire concert from November that year.

The four-CD Deluxe Edition will arrive on Nov. 6 with the original album newly remastered. A second disc includes album tracks like "I'm Always in Love" and "She's a Jar" in early demo form as well as some different takes and outtakes from the sessions.

Discs three and four feature a concert from Nov. 1, 1999, in Boulder, Colo., that included cuts from Summerteeth plus songs like "I Must Be High" and "Misunderstood" from Wilco's first two albums, 1995's A.M. and 1996's double Being There.

The set list also contained songs from the band's 1998 Woody Guthrie-themed collaboration with singer-songwriter Billy Bragg, Mermaid Avenue, and frontman Jeff Tweedy's earlier band, Uncle Tupelo.

You can see the track listing for Summerteeth: Deluxe Edition below.

In addition to the CD box and digital options, the set will also be available in a five-LP vinyl edition that replaces the Colorado concert with a previously unreleased in-store performance from Tower Records on March 11, 1999, two days after the album came out. The show was broadcast on a radio station in the band's hometown of Chicago.

Tweedy will publish his second book, How to Write One Song, less than a month before the reissue's release. Like its predecessor, 2018's Let's Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording With Wilco, Etc., the new book will take readers behind the scenes of the singer and songwriter's creative process.

Wilco, 'Summerteeth: Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album

1. “Can’t Stand It”

2. “She’s a Jar”

3. “A Shot in the Arm”

4. “We’re Just Friends”

5. “I’m Always in Love”

6. “Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)”

7. “Pieholden Suite”

8. “How to Fight Loneliness”

9. “Via Chicago”

10. “ELT”

11. “My Darling”

12. “When You Wake Up Feeling Old”

13. “Summer Teeth”

14. “In a Future Age”

15. 23 Seconds Of Silence

16. “Candyfloss”

17. “A Shot in the Arm” (Remix)

Disc Two: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos

1. “Tried and True” (Demo)

2. “I’m Always in Love” (Demo)

3. “All I Need” (Demo)

4. “I’ll Sing It” (Demo)

5. “Two Guitars” – Instrumental (Demo)

6. “Candyfloss” (Demo)

7. “In a Future Age” (Demo)

8. “No Hurry” (Demo)

9. “She’s a Jar” (Demo)

10. “Can’t Locator It” (Guitar Riff Demo)

11. “Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)” (Demo)

12. “Summer Teeth” (Slow Rhodes Version)

13. “Pieholden Suite” (Alternate)

14. “I’m Always in Love” (Early Run Through)

15. “My Darling” (Alternate)

16. “Tried and True” (Alternate)

17. “She’s a Jar” (Alternate)

18. “Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)”

19. “Candyfloss” (Intro)

20. “Every Little Thing” (Alternate)

21. “Viking Dan” (Outtake)

22. “We’re Just Friends/Yee Haw” (10/29/99 Minneapolis Soundcheck)

23. “Summer Teeth” (Alternate)

24. “In a Future Age” (Take 3)

Disc Three: Live at the Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO (11/1/99)

1. “Via Chicago”

2. “Candyfloss”

3. “Summer Teeth”

4. “I’m Always in Love”

5. “I Must Be High”

6. “How to Fight Loneliness”

7. “Hotel Arizona”

8. “Red-Eyed and Blue”

9. “I Got You (At the End of the Century)”

10. “Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)”

11. “She’s a Jar”

12. “A Shot in the Arm”

13. “We’re Just Friends”

14. “Misunderstood”

Disc Four: Live at the Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO (11/1/99)

1. “Hesitating Beauty”

2. “Christ for President”

3. “Passenger Side”

4. “Can’t Stand It”

5. “Forget the Flowers”

6. “New Madrid”

7. “California Stars”

8. “Kingpin”

9. “Casino Queen”

10. “Outta Mind (Outta Sight)”

11. “Hoodoo Voodoo”

12. “Monday”