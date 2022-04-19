Wilco Announce Deluxe Edition of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’

Wilco have announced new editions of their classic 2002 album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, complete with dozens of previously unreleased tracks. All editions include a remastered version of the original album and will arrive on Sept. 16.

A Super Deluxe box set - which is comprised of eight CDs, or 11 vinyl LPs and one CD - includes demos, instrumental tracks, a live recording from a 2002 concert and a September 2001 radio performance and interview. In total, the collection hosts 82 previously unreleased tracks.

You can see the track listing below.

That box set will include a new book featuring an interview with frotnman Jeff Tweedy, drummer Glenn Kotche and Jim O'Rourke, who mixed the original Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Also included is an essay by writer Bob Mehr, as well as previously unseen photographs of the band during the making of the album at its Chicago studio, the Loft.

Deluxe editions are now available for preorder.

Ahead of the box set's release, Wilco unveiled a live version of “Reservations” recorded in July 2002 at the Pageant in St. Louis. You can hear the track below.

“I wanted to write about the stuff right in front of my eyes, microscopically looking at America and asking questions about each little thing," Tweedy said in 2004 of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. "How can there be all these good things and things that I love about America, alongside all of these things that I’m ashamed of? And that was an internal question, too. I think I felt that way about myself.”

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot was initially released on Sept. 18, 2001, when the band posted the LP for free on its website, following a dispute with its record company, which refused to release the album. It was later released by another label on April 23, 2002.

“In the wake of 9/11, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot would be burdened with unintended meaning," Mehr writes in the new set's liner notes. "The disc had originally been scheduled for a Sept. 11 release. Its cover – a Sam Jones-shot image of Chicago’s twin Marina Towers angled in looming fashion — bore an eerie resemblance to the felled World Trade Center towers. And the songs – with titles like ‘Ashes of American Flags’ and ‘War on War,’ and lyrics about how ‘tall buildings shake, sad voices escape’ – took on a terrible new resonance.”

Wilco are now performing the album in its entirety at a limited series of New York City and Chicago shows. The band's Chicago concert on April 23 will be available as a livestream.

Wilco, 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot' 20th Anniversary Edition Track Listing

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Radio Cure

War on War

Jesus, Etc.

Ashes of American Flags

Heavy Metal Drummer

I’m the Man Who Loves You

Pot Kettle Black

Poor Places

Reservations

American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Anniversary (Nothing up My Sleeve)

Venus Stopped the Train

Poor Places

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

American Aquarium

Cars Can’t Escape

Kamera

War On War

I’m the Man Who Loves You

Ashes of American Flags

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Shakin’ Sugar

Let Me Come Home

Poor Places

Reservations

Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Radio Cure

War on War

Venus Stopped the Train

I’m the Man Who Loves You

The Good Part

Pot Kettle Black

Ashes of American Flags

Poor Places

Shakin’ Sugar

Reservations

Cars Can’t Escape

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

A Magazine Called Sunset

Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Radio Cure

War on War

Jesus, Etc.

Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix)

Heavy Metal Drummer

I’m the Man Who Loves You

Pot Kettle Black

Poor Places

Reservations

Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.

Love Will (Let You Down)

Lost Poem Demo

I’m the Only One Who Lets Her Down

Has Anybody Seen My Pencil?

The Good Part

A Magazine Called Sunset

A Magazine Called Sunset (Backing Track)

Anniversary (Nothing Up My Sleeve)

Kamera

I’m the Man Who Loves You

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Jesus, Etc.

Reservations (Backing Track)

Let Me Come Home (Synth)

Ooby Dooby

Snoozin’ at the Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

I’m the Man Who Loves You

War on War

Kamera

Radio Cure

A Shot in the Arm

She’s a Jar

I’m Always in Love

Sunken Treasure

Jesus, Etc.

Heavy Metal Drummer

Pot Kettle Black

Ashes of American Flags

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Reservations

California Stars

Red-Eyed and Blue

I Got You (At the End of the Century)

Misunderstood

Far, Far Away

Outtasite (Outta Mind)

I’m a Wheel

TRANSMISSION: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT – Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Interview, Pt. 1

War on War (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 2

Interview, Pt. 3

I’m the Man Who Loves You (Live in Studio) *

Interview, Pt. 4

Should’ve Been in Love (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 5

She’s a Jar (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 6

Ashes of American Flags (Live in Studio)