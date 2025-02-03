Bob Dylan and Wilco to Play Willie Nelson’s 2025 Outlaw Tour

Willie Nelson's annual Outlaw Tour has been announced.

This year's lineup includes Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, Trampled by Turtles, Wilco, Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Turnpike Troubadours, the Avett Brothers, the Red Clay Strays, Lake Street Dive, Waxahatchee, Charles Wesley Godwin, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, the Mavericks, Sierra Hull, Willow Avalon, Waylon Payne, Madeline Edwards, Lily Meola, Myron Elkins, Tami Neilson and more.

The tour will begin May 13 in Phoenix, followed by dates all across America in mainly amphitheater venues. The final show will take place on Sept. 19 in East Troy, Wisconsin.

You can view the full list of concert dates below. Not all performers will perform at all dates. More information on venue-specific lineups can be found on the Outlaw Tour's website. Tickets will be available starting Feb. 7.

READ MORE: Top 10 Willie Nelson Songs

"What an amazing lineup to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour," Nelson said in a press release. "I can't wait to join friends and family in bringing this celebration to the fans we love."

2025 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

May 13 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 15 - Chula Vista, California @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 16 - Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl

May 18 - Wheatland, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre

May 20 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

May 22 - Spokane, Washington @ ONE Spokane Stadium

May 24 - Ridgefield, Washington @ Cascades Amphitheater

May 25 - Quincy, Washington @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 20 - Clarkston, Michigan @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 25 - Franklin, Tennessee @ FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27 - Memphis, Tennessee @ Radians Amphitheater

June 28 - Maryland Heights, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 29 - Ridgedale, Missouri @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

July 4 - Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic (not confirmed)

July 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 6 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman

July 25 - Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 26 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 - Raleigh, North Carolina @ Central Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 29 - Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 1 - Wantagh, New York @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 2 - Saratoga Springs, New York @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

Aug. 3 - Gilford, New Hampshire @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 8 - Buffalo, New York @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 9 - Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 10 - Syracuse, New York @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 5 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 6 - Hartford, Connecticut @ Xfinity Theatre

Sept. 7 - Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 12 - Camden, New Jersey @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 13 - Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 14 - Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 19 - East Troy, Wisconsin @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre