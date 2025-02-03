Bob Dylan and Wilco to Play Willie Nelson’s 2025 Outlaw Tour
Willie Nelson's annual Outlaw Tour has been announced.
This year's lineup includes Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, Trampled by Turtles, Wilco, Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Turnpike Troubadours, the Avett Brothers, the Red Clay Strays, Lake Street Dive, Waxahatchee, Charles Wesley Godwin, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, the Mavericks, Sierra Hull, Willow Avalon, Waylon Payne, Madeline Edwards, Lily Meola, Myron Elkins, Tami Neilson and more.
The tour will begin May 13 in Phoenix, followed by dates all across America in mainly amphitheater venues. The final show will take place on Sept. 19 in East Troy, Wisconsin.
You can view the full list of concert dates below. Not all performers will perform at all dates. More information on venue-specific lineups can be found on the Outlaw Tour's website. Tickets will be available starting Feb. 7.
"What an amazing lineup to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour," Nelson said in a press release. "I can't wait to join friends and family in bringing this celebration to the fans we love."
2025 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates
May 13 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 15 - Chula Vista, California @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 16 - Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl
May 18 - Wheatland, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre
May 20 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
May 22 - Spokane, Washington @ ONE Spokane Stadium
May 24 - Ridgefield, Washington @ Cascades Amphitheater
May 25 - Quincy, Washington @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
June 20 - Clarkston, Michigan @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 25 - Franklin, Tennessee @ FirstBank Amphitheater
June 27 - Memphis, Tennessee @ Radians Amphitheater
June 28 - Maryland Heights, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 29 - Ridgedale, Missouri @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
July 4 - Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic (not confirmed)
July 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 6 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman
July 25 - Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 26 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 - Raleigh, North Carolina @ Central Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 29 - Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 1 - Wantagh, New York @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 2 - Saratoga Springs, New York @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
Aug. 3 - Gilford, New Hampshire @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 8 - Buffalo, New York @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 9 - Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 10 - Syracuse, New York @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 5 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 6 - Hartford, Connecticut @ Xfinity Theatre
Sept. 7 - Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 12 - Camden, New Jersey @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 13 - Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 14 - Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 19 - East Troy, Wisconsin @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre