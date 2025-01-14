Wilco Announces Sweet and Sour Spring 2025 Tour

Wilco has announced dates for a new tour. The band's upcoming Sweet and Sour Spring 2025 tour includes dates with the alt-country and indie artist Waxahatchee.

The shows start on April 25 in Fairhope, Alabama, a week after leader Jeff Tweedy plays a pair of solo dates in the band's hometown of Chicago.

Wilco's new run of dates coincides with the release of two archival projects from the band: a four-CD box celebrating the 20th anniversary of 2024's A Ghost Is Born, out on Feb. 7, and a three-LP version of 2010’s The Whole Love arriving in April.

The group's last album, Cousin, was released in 2023. In 2024, Wilco issued a six-song EP titled Hot Sun Cool Shroud.

Where Is Wilco Playing in 2025?

The Sweet and Sour Spring 2025 dates will keep Wilco on the road for nearly three months. Shows with Waxahatchee run through mid-May; the band will head out on overseas dates, including some festival performances, later that month.

The tour is scheduled to conclude on June 29 in Valencia, Spain.

The show dates are below; more information can be found on Wilco's website.

Wilco 2025 Tour

Fri. Apr. 25 - Fairhope, AL @ Halstead Amphitheater

Sat. Apr. 26 - Tallahassee, FL @ Adderley Amphitheater %

Sun. Apr. 27 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

Tue. Apr. 29 - Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre %

Wed. Apr. 30 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheater %

Fri. May 2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company %

Sat. May 3 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre %

Sun. May 4 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak %

Tue. May 6 - San Antonio, TX @ The Espee %

Wed. May 7 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

Fri. May 9 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %

Sat. May 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre %

Sun. May 11 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium %

Tue. May 13 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park %

Thu. May 15 - Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne %

Fri. May 16 - Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards %

Sat. May 17 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

Sun. May 25 - São Paulo, BR @ C6 Festival

Sun. Jun. 15 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Mon. Jun. 16 - Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof

Tue. Jun. 17 Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof

Thu. Jun. 19 - Dachau, DE @ Dachau Musiksommer

Fr. Jun. 20 - Dortmund, DE @ JunkYard Open Air

Sun. Jun. 22 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

Mon. Jun. 23 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Thu. Jun. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Alma Barcelona

Fri. Jun. 27 - Madrid, ES @ Alma Madrid

Sat. Jun. 28 - Granada, ES @ Recinto Ferial Fermasa

Sun. Jun. 29 - Valencia, ES @ Marina Norte

% with Waxahatchee

Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates

Fri. Apr. 18 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

Sat. Apr. 19 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater