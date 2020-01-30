Dennis DeYoung Reveals Full Details for ’26 East, Vol. 1′ Album

Former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung has unveiled the details for his upcoming LP, 26 East: Volume 1.

Ten songs will comprise the album, DeYoung’s seventh solo studio effort and first in over a decade. The LP includes a previously announced guest appearance by Julian Lennon on the song “The Good Old Days.” A full track list can be found below.

26 East was originally planned as DeYoung’s final album, but the singer later decided to split it into two separate volumes.

"There were so many songs written that Serafino Perugino, CEO of (record label) Frontiers, suggested dividing it into two albums,” DeYoung explained in a statement. “So be it. This is Volume 1, which sounds pretentious to me, but the marketing folks wanted you to know there are going to be two of them, so hey, kids, there are two of them. This is Volume 1.”

In a Facebook post, DeYoung’s label confirmed April 10 as Volume 1’s release date. Details for Volume 2 have yet to be revealed.

The title “26 East” refers to 26 E. 101st Place, the Chicago address where DeYoung grew up and from where Styx was formed. The rocker served as the group's frontman and primary songwriter over three separate stints: 1972-1984, 1990-1991 and 1995-1999. The three trains featured on 26 East’s cover art represent the three musicians who founded Styx -- DeYoung, along with brothers Chuck and John Panozzo.

In support of the new album, DeYoung will hit the road for a string of North American performances. The singer’s tour begins Feb. 14 at the River City Casino in St Louis, Mo. and concludes July 11 in Austin, Texas.

Dennis DeYoung, '26 East: Volume 1' Track Listing

1. "East Of Midnight"

2. "With All Due Respect"

3. "A Kingdom Ablaze"

4. "You My Love"

5. "Run For The Roses"

6. "Damn That Dream"

7. "Unbroken"

8. "The Promise Of This Land"

9. "To The Good Old Days"

10. "A.D. 2020"