Tommy Shaw: Styx Is ‘Powerless’ Regarding Rock Hall Consideration

Tommy Shaw admits his band Styx is frustratingly helpless when it comes to consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“We’re really powerless over it,” the rocker noted during a recent conversation with Billboard. “We don’t have any influence whatsoever. So to be anticipating it or be disappointed that we’re not in there… I don’t even know who the people are who judge (the Rock Hall), so I can’t really say much about it.”

Each year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's nominating committee decides which acts will appear on the annual ballot. More than 1000 historian, musicians and members of the music industry then cast their votes. Styx’s rock resume is certainly formidable. The band has sold more than 54 million albums, including a run of five consecutive multi-platinum releases in the ‘70s and early ‘80s. Though they’ve been eligible for induction since 1998, the band has never so much as received a nomination.

“If that thing’s meant to happen, it will,” Shaw remarked regarding his band's chances at induction. “We just know that our fans love us and we know that our music is good before we let them hear it.”

Perhaps Styx can feel better about their Hall chances by looking at Foreigner. After strangely being ignored for decades -- allegedly due to bad blood with former Hall head Jann Wenner -- the band will finally be inducted later this year. Coincidentally, Styx will be on tour this summer with Foreigner, and Shaw couldn't be happier about his tourmates upcoming enshrinement.

“It's fantastic,” the rocker declared. “You like to see your friends get in. [Peter] Frampton this year, too.”

The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour kicks off June 11 in Grand Rapids, Mich. and runs through September.