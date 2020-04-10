CCR’s Doug Clifford Shares Lost Solo Song, ‘Just Another Girl’

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug "Cosmo" Clifford has released a solo single, “Just Another Girl,” which he recorded in the ‘80s.

The musician and producer misplaced the masters of around 100 songs when he moved a few decades back and discovered them only last year. Some of the tracks have been put together to form a album, Magic Window, which will be released on April 24.

“I found all these two-track masters, about 10 of them, probably 100 songs with different artists,” Clifford told Billboard in a new interview. “I’m using myself as the first guy out of the shoot ‘cause [the album] was my best performance as a singer and a songwriter. It was a complete project for me. I wasn't just the drummer in the band. I was the artist and producer and all those other things.”

You can listen to “Just Another Girl” below.

“I don't think it really sounds like, ‘Oh, that's ‘80s!’" he said of the album. "The biggest giveaway would be the Simmons tom-toms that were the rage at the time, but they worked pretty well -- and I hear some of that coming back now. But the key is I knew myself and the guys were really talented. It was a labor of love. I had time and did it right.”

Clifford added that he wouldn’t be touring in support of the album, explaining that cancer treatment has left him unable to sing. But he said he’ll be releasing more material from the lost tapes.

“My producer’s hat will be what I'm going to be doing for the rest of my career,” he noted. “I really like making records for other people.”