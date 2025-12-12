Nearly 50 years after its release, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours isn't just the best selling classic rock album of 2025, it's the 25th-best selling record of the year overall.

Of course, the very top of the 2025 year-end Billboard 200 Albums chart is dominated by younger pop, country and rap stars such as Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar.

But only 21 of them put out a record that sold more than Rumours. (Swift has two albums in the top 24, and Wallen has three.)

Fleetwood Mac appear in the Top 200 twice, with their 1988 compilation Greatest Hits turning up at No. 136. All but four of the 20 classic rock albums that made this year's chart are best-of collections, as you can see in the list below. Sublime's 1996's self-titled record, Metallica's 1991 "Black Album" and Nirvana's Nevermind were the only records to buck this trend.

You can see the full list below:

The 20 Best-Selling Classic Rock Albums of 2025

20. Bon Jovi, Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection (#195 on Billboard's Year-End Chart)

19. Sublime, Sublime (#186)

18. Metallica, Metallica (#154)

17. Eagles, Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 (#147)

16. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Greatest Hits (#145)

15. Aerosmith, Greatest Hits (#141)

14. Fleetwood Mac, Greatest Hits (#136)

13. Lynyrd Skynyrd, All Time Greatest Hits (#129)

12. Guns N Roses, Greatest Hits (#126)

11. Daryl Hall John Oates, The Very Best Of (#125)

10. ABBA, Gold: Greatest Hits (#121)

9. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Greatest Hits (#97)

8. Bob Marley and the Wailers, Legend: The Best Of (#82)

7. Creed, Greatest Hits (#80)

6. Nirvana, Nevermind (#76)

5. Journey, Greatest Hits (#75)

4. Queen, Greatest Hits (#64)

3. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Chronicle: Their 20 Greatest Hits (#58)

2. Elton John, Diamonds (#35)

1. Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (#25)