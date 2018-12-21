Paul Stanley Working on New R&B Album

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has announced he's recording an album with his R&B side-project Soul Station.

This would mark the first release for Soul Station, who made their live debut in September 2015 at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre. The 10-person band performed soul classics by artists like Smokey Robinson, the Temptations, Al Green and the Isley Brothers.

"I just find myself thinking that people go to live shows paying for Kobe beef and getting dog food," Stanley told LA Weekly at the time. "You get computerized music with fake vocals, and it had me thinking about all of the great Motown and Philly soul acts that did these great songs and delivered the goods. I thought it was a great thing to celebrate, so I called some of the top people who I knew and when I told them what I wanted to do, [and] everybody without hesitation said they were in.”

In a later interview with Rock Cellar Magazine, the singer further explained his love of Motown. "Before I ever saw Zeppelin or the Who or any of those bands, I saw Otis Redding," he said. "I saw Solomon Burke. I saw the Temptations. So it’s very much a part of my DNA."

The 66-year-old Stanley isn’t slowing down any time soon. Kiss will launch their End of the Road farewell tour in 2019; a trek expected to last three years. The frontman has also announced his second memoir, titled Backstage Pass, will be released in April.

