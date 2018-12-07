Paul Stanley Confirms New ‘Backstage Pass’ Book

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has confirmed his second memoir, Backstage Pass, will be published on April 30, 2019.

The 256-page title is described as a follow-up to 2014 bestseller Face the Music, presenting fans with an insight on “how to pursue a rock 'n' roll lifestyle of their own, offering hard-won advice and rules to live by from a music legend,” according to a news release via HarperOne.

The publishers say Stanley “takes us deeper into his personal life and his home today, life on and off the stage, revealing what he's learned from a lifetime as the frontman of the iconic band Kiss, and how he brings his unique sensibility not only to his superstar music career but to every area of his life – from business to parenting to health and happiness.”

Details were reported to include “his fitness routine, philosophy, business principles, how he finds inspiration, passion and joy after nearly 50 years filling arenas and selling out shows.” The statement continued, “Backstage Pass divulges more true stories of the rock legend's relationships, hardships, and wild nights, contains intimate four-color, never-before-seen photos from Paul's personal collection, and offers surprising lessons on the discipline and hard work that have made him one of the healthiest and most successful rock 'n' roll frontmen in history. … This is the book for fans who love living large, but also want to kick ass at everyday life.”

Around the time Face the Music was published, Stanley highlighted a moment where he found himself alone in a New York deli just after Kiss played their first show at Madison Square Garden to over 40,000 fans. “I think moments like that can help us stop deifying people and putting them on pedestals,” he told UCR. “A lot of times in this book I think people will relate to the fact that they're not much different than I am. This idea of helping to inspire people by letting me know what my life was like is a gift to me. You get the most out of life when you give the most. I didn't realize that as a kid, but I certainly learned it as I got older.”



