Top 10 Paul Stanley Kiss Songs

The best Paul Stanley Kiss songs show just how important the talent and charisma of the man born Stanley Harvey Eisen are to one of hard rock's most outrageous and enduring bands.

Think about it, this whole ridiculous circus doesn't fly without a ringleader who truly believes in the power of rock 'n' roll enough to don warpaint, platform boots, feathers and leather night after night while staring down decades of critical sniping and changing musical trends.

That's exactly what Stanley has done without falter, even as his bandmates came, went or got caught up in film careers or other outside interests. The music tells the tale, as we count down the 10 best songs featuring Paul Stanley: