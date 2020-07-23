Fleetwood Mac Dig Up 1974 Audio, Unreleased Track for New Box Set

Fleetwood Mac unearthed a previously unheard concert and studio track for a new box set series chronicling most of the band's early years. The three new packages are out Sept. 4.

The eight-CD Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974 features seven studio albums predating the Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham era: 1969's Then Play On, 1970's Kiln House, 1971's Future Games, 1972's Bare Trees, 1973's Penguin and Mystery to Me and 1974's Heroes Are Hard to Find. (The group's first two LPs, 1968's Fleetwood Mac and Mr. Wonderful, are not included.)

The unreleased audio, originally simulcast on San Francisco radio station KSAN-FM, documents the band's Dec. 15, 1974, show at the Record Plant in Sausalito, Calif. The concert, promoting Heroes Are Hard to Find, featured drummer Mick Fleetwood, bassist John McVie, singer-keyboardist Christine McVie and singer-guitarist Bob Welch.

You can see the track listing below.

The four-LP set Fleetwood Mac 1973-1974 features Fleetwood Mac's three studio albums from those years, along with the 1974 gig and a 7" single of "For Your Love" (Mono Promo Edit) and the previously unreleased track "Good Things (Come to Those Who Wait)," which Welch later reworked for his 1979 solo LP, Three Hearts.

The final release is a limited, colored vinyl edition of Fleetwood Mac 1973-1974, available exclusively through the Rhino Records site.

Less than two weeks after the release, Fleetwood Mac will release a previously announced, expanded reissue of Then Play On. The "Celebration Edition," out on CD and vinyl, will feature the original U.K. track listing, along with four bonus songs.

'Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974' Track Listing

Then Play On (1969)

1. "Coming Your Way"

2. "Closing My Eyes”

3. "Show-Biz Blues”

4. "My Dream”

5. "Underway”

6. “Oh Well”

7. “Although The Sun Is Shining”

8. “Rattlesnake Shake”

9. “Searching For Madge”

10. “Fighting For Madge”

11. “When You Say”

12. “Like Crying”

13. “Before The Beginning”

Bonus Tracks

14. “Oh Well Pts I & II”

15. “The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)”

16. “World In Harmony”

Kiln House (1970)

1. “This Is The Rock”

2. “Station Man”

3. “Blood On The Floor”

4. “Hi Ho Silver”

5. “Jewel Eyed Judy”

6. “Buddy’s Song”

7. “Earl Gray”

8. “One Together”

9. “Tell Me All The Things You Do”

10. “Mission Bell”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Dragonfly”

12. “Purple Dancer”

13. “Jewel Eyed Judy” (Single Version)

14. “Station Man” (Single Version)

Future Games (1971)

1. “Woman Of 1000 Years”

2. “Morning Rain”

3. “What A Shame”

4. “Future Games”

5. “Sands Of Time”

6. “Sometimes”

7. “Lay It All Down”

8. “Show Me A Smile”

Bonus Tracks

9. “Sands Of Time” (Single Version)

10. “Sometimes” (Alt. Version)

11. “Lay It All Down” (Alt. Version)

12. “Stone"

13. “Show Me A Smile” (Alt. Version)

14. “What A Shame” (Unedited)

Bare Trees (1972)

1. “Child Of Mine”

2. “The Ghost”

3. “Homeward Bound”

4. “Sunny Side Of Heaven”

5. “Bare Trees”

6. “Sentimental Lady”

7. “Danny’s Chant”

8. “Spare Me A Little Of Your Love”

9. “Dust”

10. “Thoughts On A Grey Day”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Trinity”

12. “Sentimental Lady” (Single Version)

Penguin (1973)

1. “Remember Me”

2. “Bright Fire”

3. “Dissatisfied”

4. “(I’m A) Road Runner”

5. “The Derelict”

6. “Revelation”

7. “Did You Ever Love Me”

8. “Night Watch”

9. “Caught In The Rain”

Mystery to Me (1973)

1. “Emerald Eyes”

2. “Believe Me”

3. “Just Crazy Love”

4. “Hypnotized”

5. “Forever”

6. “Keep On Going”

7. “The City”

8. “Miles Away”

9. “Somebody”

10. “The Way I Feel”

11. “For Your Love”

12. “Why”

Bonus Tracks

13. “For Your Love” (Mono Promo Edit)

14. “Good Things (Come To Those Who Wait)”

Heroes Are Hard to Find (1974)

1. “Heroes Are Hard To Find”

2. “Coming Home”

3. “Angel”

4. “Bermuda Triangle”

5. “Come A Little Bit Closer”

6. “She’s Changing Me”

7. “Bad Loser”

8. “Silver Heels”

9. “Prove Your Love”

10. “Born Enchanter”

11. “Safe Harbour”

Bonus Track

12. “Heroes Are Hard To Find” (Single Version)

Live From the Record Plant 12-15-74

1. “Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)”

2. “Angel”

3. “Spare Me A Little Of Your Love”

4. “Sentimental Lady”

5. “Future Games”

6. “Bermuda Triangle”

7. “Why”

8. “Believe Me”

9. “Black Magic Woman/Oh Well”

10. “Rattlesnake Shake”

11. “Hypnotized”