November 2024 New Music Releases

November returns with another jam-packed Record Store Day Black Friday – and lots of Beatles stuff, too.

The latest edition of RSD's late-year sibling features exclusive and sneak peek material from Van Halen, the Grateful Dead, Jimi Hendrix, Motley Crue and the Doors, among many others. There are also two expansive Beatles-related reissues and an exclusive RSD single on the way – in addition to Beatles '64, a new documentary debuting on Disney+ in November.

The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums in Mono vinyl box set restores the original sound to seven albums originally issued between January 1964 and March 1965. George Harrison's gold-selling international Top 5 smash Living in the Material World returns in a suite of expanded 50th-anniversary reissue packages.

The Cure's first studio project in more than 15 years is set to arrive with Songs of a Lost World. U2's new album How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb features previously unreleased material from sessions for 2004's How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. Talking Heads' debut, Talking Heads: 77 will be rexamined over three-CDs and a Blu-ray or four vinyl LPs. The six-disc King of America and Other Realms set takes a deep dive into Elvis Costello's late-'80s King of America period.

Steve Perry is here to make your winter merry and bright, expanding The Season again with six more holiday-themed songs. Among the live releases of note: The Allman Brothers Band's epic last show will be celebrated with Final Concert 10-28-14. Chicago is also commemorating the anniversary of their double-platinum debut with Live at 55, a guest-packed show featuring Steve Vai and others.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

Nov. 1

The Cure, Songs of a Lost World

Elvis Costello, King of America and Other Realms (6CD box)

T. Rex, Bolan Boogie: The Best of T. Rex (2CDs or 2LPs)

Todd Rundgren, Arena (expanded reissue)

Warren Haynes [Allman Brothers Band], Million Voices Whisper

Weezer, Weezer (The Blue Album): 30th Anniversary Edition (3CD set)

Nov. 8

Beach Boys, The Beach Boys' Christmas Album (60th anniversary zoetrope vinyl reissue)

Neil Young, On the Beach (limited-edition clear vinyl reissue)

Paul Carrack [Squeeze / Mike + the Mechanics], How Long Has This Been Going On? (50th anniversary greatest-hits collection)

Pete Townshend [The Who] and Rachel Fuller, The Seeker

Rick Wakeman, Yessonata (compact disc edition)

Steve Perry, The Season 3

Talking Heads, Talking Heads: 77 (super deluxe 3CD/Blu-ray or 4LP reissue)

Widespread Panic, Hailbound Queen

Nov. 15

Black Keys, Ohio Players (purple double vinyl edition)

Bryan Adams, Live at the Royal Albert Hall 2024 (3CD/1Blu-ray box)

Burton Cummings [The Guess Who], A Few Good Moments

Don Henley, Building the Perfect Beast (expanded 40th anniversary vinyl reissue)

George Harrison, Living in the Material World (expanded 50th anniversary reissue)

Iron Maiden, Powerslave (40th anniversary zoetrope picture-disc vinyl reissue)

John Cale [Velvet Underground], The Academy in Peril; Paris 1919: Deluxe Remastered Edition (vinyl reissues)

Linkin Park, From Zero

Various artists, Playing For Change Presents: Songs For Humanity (Carlos Santana, Peter Gabriel, Ringo Starr, Robbie Robertson, John Paul Jones, Slash, Jackson Browne, others)

Various artists, Weird Scenes From the Hangout: Psychedelic and Freakbeat Dancefloor Anthems 1967-1982 (The Velvet Underground, the Turtles, the Nazz, Can, others)

Nov. 22

Allman Brothers Band, Final Concert 10-28-14 (3CD set)

Beatles, 1964 U.S. Albums in Mono

Can, Can Live in Keele 1977

Chicago, Live at 55

Don Henley, I Can't Stand Still; Cass County (multi-format reissues)

The Doors, The Doors 1967-1971 (6LP box)

Judas Priest, Rocka Rolla: 50th Anniversary Edition (red opaque vinyl reissue)

Motley Crue, Dr. Feelgood: 35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (3CD set)

Neil Young, On the Beach (clear vinyl reissue)

Smashing Pumpkins, Aghori Mhori Mei (vinyl edition)

U2, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb: 20th Anniversary Reissue (CD; limited edition 5CD or 8LP super deluxe box; cassette); How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb: Re-Assemble Edition (expanded digital release)

Van Zant [Lynyrd Skynyrd/.38 Special], Always Look Up

Nov. 29

Eric Clapton, Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 (4CD/2 Blu-ray set)

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Live at the Capitol Theater, Passaic, New Jersey – December 30, 1978 (3LP set including yellow marbled edition; with Steven Van Zandt)

U2, How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb: 20th Anniversary Reissue (standard digital release)

War, The CD Collection 1977-1994 (4CD set)

Wilco, Hot Sun Cool Shroud

Record Store Day Black Friday

RSD EXCLUSIVES

Big Brother and the Holding Company, Live at the Grande Ballroom Detroit March 2, 1968 (2LP)

The Doors, Live in Detroit (4LP)

Duff Mckagan, Live at Easy Street (LP)

Grateful Dead, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT 5/5/77 (4LP)

Jane's Addiction, "Imminent Redemption" (12" vinyl single)

Jimi Hendrix, Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts (LP)

Joni Mitchell, Hejira Demos (LP)

Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, Reno Road: Unreleased tracks from the '60s (2LP)

Motley Crue, Dr. Feelgood (35th anniversary 7" single box)

Pearl Jam, "Waiting For Stevie: Live" b/w "Wreckage: Live" (12" single)

Phil Collins, Live From the Board ... The Official Bootleg (10" EP)

Ramones, Greatest Hits (LP)

Stevie Nicks, "The Lighthouse" (7" vinyl single)

Stone Temple Pilots, Purple Rarities (LP)

Todd Rundgren, Todd Rundgren's Utopia (LP)

U2, How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb (LP)

Van Halen, Live in Dallas 1991 (2LP)

War, The Vinyl 1977-1994 (5LP)

Yes, Fragile Outtakes (LP)

RSD FIRST

Allman Brothers Band, Manley Field House, Syracuse NY April 7, 1972 (3LP)

The Beatles, "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" b/w "I Saw Her Standing There" (7" vinyl)

The Byrds and Buffalo Springfield, Live at the Monterey International Pop Festival (2LP)

Cat Stevens, Saturnight: Cat Stevens Live in Tokyo (LP)

Christopher Cross, A Christopher Cross Christmas (LP)

Dickey Betts and Great Southern, Liberation Hall (3LP)

Foghat, "On Tonsils and Sneakers" (7" red translucent vinyl)

Jerry Garcia, Electric on the Eel August 29th, 1987 (3LP)

Leon Russell, Hymns of Christmas (LP)

Rolling Stones, Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out! (LP)

Santana, "Let the Guitar Play" (12" single)

T. Rex, Tanx (LP)

Tony Levin, Bringing It Down (2LP)

RSD LIMITED/REGIONAL

Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, Reno Road: Unreleased tracks from the '60s (CD)

December and Beyond

Jethro Tull, The Jethro Tull Christmas Album: Fresh Snow at Christmas

Various artists, Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin (2CD set with Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Billie Joe Armstrong, MC5's Wayne Kramer, others)

Eric Clapton, Meanwhile (vinyl and compact disc release)

Dream Theater, Parasomnia

The Darkness, Dreams on Toast

