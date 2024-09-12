Eric Clapton Announces ‘Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023′ Album

A new four-CD and two-Blu-ray set documenting Eric Clapton's 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival will arrive on Nov. 29.

The seventh edition of the festival was held on Sept. 23 and 24 at the sold-out Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and included performances from Joe Bonamassa, Sheryl Crow, H.E.R., Los Lobos, John Mayer, Santana and others. The 2023 event marked the first time it was held in four years.

Profits from the shows benefited the Crossroads Centre Antigua, a treatment and education facility for chemically dependent persons founded by Clapton in 1998.

The upcoming live album and film Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023, in addition to the four-CD/two-Blu-Ray version, will be available in six-LP vinyl, two-DVD and digital editions. You can watch Gary Clark Jr.’s performance of "Habits" from the set below.

What's on Eric Clapton's 'Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023' Album?

More than 50 tracks are spread out over the four discs of Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023. Clapton guests with artists throughout, including the Del McCoury Band and Bradley Walker, as well as collaborating with Roger McGuinn and the Wallflowers on the Byrds' "Eight Miles High" and Stephen Stills and the Wallflowers on Buffalo Springfield's "Bluebird."

Clapton also has solo turns at the end of the festival, playing covers of the Band's "It Makes No Difference" and Bob Marley's "I Shot the Sheriff." He and Stevie Wonder team up for a finale of "Crossroads."

You can the see track listing for the album below.

'Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023' Track Listing

CD 1

1. GROOVY GODDESS – Sonny Landreth

2. EVERY NIGHT IS SATURDAY NIGHT – James Bullard

3. GIVE YOUR LOVE TO SOMEONE ELSE – Judith Hill with Eric Gales

4. HABITS – Gary Clark Jr.

5. 1952 VINCENT BLACK LIGHTNING – The Del McCoury Band, Sierra Hull, Jerry Douglas & Bradley Walker

6. WALK ON BOY – Sierra Hull

7. TODAY I STARTED LOVING YOU AGAIN – Bradley Walker

8. ALWAYS ON MY MIND – Bradley Walker & Eric Clapton

9. FALL LIKE RAIN – The Del McCoury Band with Eric Clapton

10. SMOKESTACK LIGHTNING – Eric Gales, Samantha Fish & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

11. LAYLA – Eric Gales, Samantha Fish & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

12. PUT THAT BACK – Eric Gales, Samantha Fish & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

13. GOING DOWN – Samantha Fish & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

CD 2

1. SIDEWAYS – Citizen Cope

2. I PUT A SPELL ON YOU – Samantha Fish with Eric Gales & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

3. BREAKING UP SOMEBODY'S HOME – Joe Bonamassa

4. AIN'T NOBODY'S BUSINESS BUT MY OWN – Taj Mahal

5. EARLY IN THE MORNING – Taj Mahal

6. TEXAS FLOOD – Jimmie Vaughan with Gary Clark Jr.

7. SWEET HOME CHICAGO – Jimmie Vaughan

8. REDEMPTION DAY – Sheryl Crow

9. THE WAITING – The Wallflowers

10. TURN! TURN! TURN! – Roger McGuinn with The Wallflowers

11. EIGHT MILES HIGH - Roger McGuinn with Eric Clapton & The Wallflowers

12. BLUEBIRD – Stephen Stills with Eric Clapton & The Wallflowers

13. GIMME ALL YOUR LOVIN’ – ZZ Top

CD 3

1. FÜR ELISE/FOXY LADY – Robert Randolph with Eric Gales & Joe Bonamassa

2. SON’S GONNA RISE – Citizen Cope with Robert Randolph

3. KOKOPELLI – Kurt Rosenwinkel

4. IF THE RIVER WAS WHISKEY (DIVIN' DUCK BLUES) – Keb’ Mo’ with Taj Mahal

5. MEMORIES OF MOTHER AND DAD – Molly Tuttle & Sierra Hull

6. INTRO – Marcus King

7. IT'S TOO LATE – Marcus King

8. HONKY TONK HELL – Marcus King

9. LANDSLIDE – Marcus King with Little Bird

10. RICE PUDDING – Marcus King

11. VALENTINA – Daniel Santiago & Pedro Martins

12. HOW COULD WE KNOW – Daniel Santiago & Pedro Martins with Judith Hill

13. CARRIED AWAY – H.E.R.

14. BEST PART – H.E.R.

15. HOLD ON – H.E.R. with John Mayer & Kenny Wilson

16. ARE YOU GONNA GO MY WAY – H.E.R.

17. SALT CREEK – Molly Tuttle & Sierra Hull

CD 4

1. THE HEALING – Gary Clark Jr.

2. OUR LOVE – Gary Clark Jr.

3. DON'T WORRY BABY – Los Lobos

4. THE STORM – Eric Gales

5. MY FAVORITE MISTAKE – Sheryl Crow with John Mayer

6. THE LAST OF US – Gustavo Santaolallad

7. JINGO – Santana

8. A LOVE SUPREME – Santana with John McLaughlin

9. IT MAKES NO DIFFERENCE – Eric Clapton

10. I SHOT THE SHERIFF – Eric Clapton

11. CROSSROADS – Eric Clapton with Stevie Wonder