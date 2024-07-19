The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album, ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’

The Smashing Pumpkins will release a new album titled Aghori Mhori Mei on Aug. 2.

It will be the 13th album by the band and follows Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts, a triple record that was released in three parts. The final installment arrived in May 2023.

According to a press release, frontman Billy Corgan wrote, produced and recorded the new album with the the band during their touring schedule over the past few years.

"In the writing of this new album I became intrigued with the well-worn axiom, 'You can’t go home again,'" Corgan notes. "Which I have found personally to be true in form but thought, Well, what if we tried anyway?

"Not so much in looking backwards with sentimentality but rather as a means to move forward; to see if in the balance of success and failure that our ways of making music circa 1990-1996 would still inspire something revelatory."

What Are the Smashing Pumpkins Doing in 2024?

The new LP will arrive soon after the Smashing Pumpkins ended the European leg of a world tour that resumes with North American dates on July 29. The band recently announced a Latin America tour that will begin in early November with shows in Brazil.

You can see the track listing and updated tour dates below.

The Smashing Pumpkins, 'Aghori Mhori Mei' Track Listing

1. Edin

2. Pentagrams

3. Sighommi

4. Pentecost

5. War Dreams Of Itself

6. Who Goes There

7. 999

8. Goeth The Fall

9. Sicarus

10. Murnau

The Smashing Pumpkins, 2024 North American Tour

7/29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park*

7/31 – Muskoka, ON – Kee to Bala

8/1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*

8/3 – Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Festival^

8/4 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre

8/5 – New York, NY – Citi Field*

8/7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

8/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*

8/10 – Hershey, PA – HersheyPark Stadium*

8/13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

8/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

8/16 – Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

8/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field*

8/18 – Sioux City, IA – Battery Park

8/20 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

8/21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark*

8/24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field*

8/27 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

8/28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park*

8/30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park*

9/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park*

9/4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*

9/7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field*

9/10 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

9/11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

9/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field*

9/20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park*

9/21 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

9/23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park*

9/24 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

9/25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park*

9/27 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau

9/28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

*The Saviors Tour with Green Day

^Festival

2024 Latin American Tour

11/1 – Brasilia, Brazil – Arena BRB

11/3 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

11/5 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

11/10 – Lima, Peru – TBD

11/12 – Quito, Ecuador - Coliseo General ruinahui (pre-sale begins 7/22, on-sale 7/26)

11/14 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

11/16 – San Jose, Costa Rica – Parque Viva