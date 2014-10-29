The Allman Brothers Band played its final show on Oct. 28, 2014 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, after 45 years, millions of albums sold and countless miles. They capped it all off with a lengthy triple-set concert that ended after midnight, as the group nodded to their storied history while welcoming the spirit of dearly departed co-founder Duane Allman.

"I think Duane’s presence is part of the moment-by-moment journey that this band is still on, both musically and from a vision standpoint," guitarist Warren Haynes told the Wall Street Journal before the show. "A lot of times, if there’s a musical question the answer somehow relates to what Duane’s approach would be. Musically, he’s very much with us, and always has been."

Gregg Allman added: "He gave me hell and drove me crazy quite often, but he lit a fire under me – and under all of us."

This final show was heavy with tradition, from guitarist Derek Trucks periodically performing with Duane's 1957 Goldtop Les Paul to the song choices for the set list, which culminated with an encore-closing rendition of 'Trouble No More' – the first song ever performed by the original Allmans lineup.

Fittingly, the final notes rang out in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, the day Duane passed away in 1971. The show then aired several times over the next few days on SiriusXM's Classic Vinyl channel.

Watch Videos From the Final Allman Brothers Band Show

The Allman Brothers Band Final Show Set List: Oct. 28, 2014

First Set

'Little Martha' > 'Mountain Jam' > 'Don't Want You No More' > 'Not My Cross to Bear' > 'One Way Out'

'Good Morning Little Schoolgirl'

'Midnight Rider'

'High Cost of Low Living'

'Hot 'Lanta'

'Blue Sky'

'You Don't Love Me'

Second Set

'Statesboro Blues'

'Ain't Wastin' Time No More'

'Black Hearted Woman'

'The Sky Is Crying'

'Dreams'

'Don't Keep Me Wonderin''

'In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed'

Third Set

'Melissa'

'Revival'

'Southbound'

'Mountain Jam' > 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken?' > 'Mountain Jam'

Encore

'Whipping Post'

'Trouble No More'

Top 25 Southern Rock Albums For all of its woolly, trapped-in-the-'70s imagery, the genre has proven surprisingly resilient.

Tedeschi Trucks Band Discuss Their Influences