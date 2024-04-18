Dickey Betts Dies: Rockers React

Dickey Betts, co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band has died at age 80. He had been battling cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard 'Dickey' Betts (December 12, 1943 – April 18, 2024) at the age of 80 years old," Betts' family said in a statement. "The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader and family patriarch was at his home in Osprey, Florida, surrounded by his family. Dickey was larger-than-life, and his loss will be felt worldwide. At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time."

Betts formed the Allman Brothers Band with Duane and Gregg Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and "Jaimoe" Johanson. Amongst the members, Betts became known for his instrumental compostions, including "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed" and "Jessica."

"I haven't been on the road in a while because of my health but I like the crowds mainly, and what the music did for them," Betts told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in 2020. "They got more out of the music than I did, I think. I work real hard to make music, they just came to enjoy it, y'know? Not to say I didn't enjoy playing on stage, but I just really get a kick out of the audience and how they could just kind of drift away to another world in a concert."

In the wake of his passing, many fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late guitarist, condolences that you can view below.