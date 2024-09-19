George Harrison’s ‘Material World’ Returns With Expanded Reissue

George Harrison's gold-selling international Top 5 smash Living in the Material World will be expanded with a suite of expanded 50th-anniversary reissue packages.

The limited-edition super deluxe edition spans 2CDs, 2LPs and a Blu-ray with a new Dolby Atmos mix. Included are 12 previously unreleased recordings, a 60-page booklet and artwork from the Harrison archive. An included seven-inch single also features a previously unheard recording of "Sunshine Life for Me (Sail Away Raymund)" with Ringo Starr and members of the Band.

“I hope you revisit Living in the Material World or discover it for the first time, and as you listen, share George's wish for himself and mankind: 'Give me Love, give me peace on Earth,'" Harrison's widow Olivia said in an official statement. She co-produced the reissue project with their son Dhani.

A track listing of the set's rarities is below. Among them is Take 18 of the Billboard chart-topping single "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth), which you can also stream below.

When Will George Harrison's 'Material World' Reissue Arrive?

There will be tandem 2CD and 2LP deluxe editions featuring a new mix of the album by Paul Hicks and session outtakes. Single-disc versions include color vinyl exclusives. They're all set for release on Nov. 15. Presales are already underway.

Harrison was backed on Living in the Material World by a group of friendly virtuosos, including drummer Jim Keltner, keyboardists Gary Wright and Nicky Hopkins, bassist Klaus Voormann and saxophonist Jim Horn. Other album highlights include the deep cut "Don't Let Me Wait Too Long," which finds Keltner in a drum duet with Starr. "Try Some, Buy Some" features guest turns by Leon Russell, Jim Gordon from Derek and the Dominos and Pete Ham of Badfinger.

George Harrison, 'Living in the Material World' Bonus Cuts

"Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

"Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)"

"The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)"

"Don't Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)"

"Who Can See It (Take 93)"

"Living in the Material World (Take 31)"

"The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)"

"Be Here Now (Take 8)"

"Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)"

"The Day the World Gets 'Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)"

"That Is All (Take 24)"

"Miss O'Dell (2024 Mix)"

"Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)"

