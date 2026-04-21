10 Years Ago: The World Lights Up in Purple After Prince’s Death

When the world unexpectedly lost Prince ten years ago, cities across the country, and abroad, painted themselves purple. T

he color purple, which has followed him through life and death, is taken from "Purple Rain" — the title song he wrote for the 1984 semi-autobiographical film that marked his acting debut. It was not only a hit, but became a defining song for the musician.

Read More: How the Rock World Mourned Prince With 'Purple Rain' Covers

Within hours of his death, tributes proliferated. Prince's friends and fans went into mourning, but his stardom and influence went a lot further. In the hours and days that followed, the biggest displays came from businesses and municipalities.

You'd expect such shows of respect, admiration and loss from those who collected his massive output of music and stood front and center at his shows, but it was particularly touching to see bridges, historical buildings, monuments and even banks go purple in his honor.

Below is a sampling of some of the institutions who immediately honored Prince's tragic passing.

Target Field - Minneapolis, Minn.

I35W Bridge - Minneapolis, Minn.

Niagara Falls, Canada (an honor he shared with the Queen)

The Capital Wheel - National Harbor, Md.

City Hall - Los Angeles, Calif.

The Forum - Inglewood, Calif.

City Hall - San Francisco, Calif.

City Hall - Baltimore, Md.

Terminal Tower - Cleveland, Ohio

The Orlando Eye - Orlando, Fla.

The U.S. Grant Hotel - San Diego, Calif.

U.S. Bank Tower - Los Angeles, Calif.

Lowry Avenue Bridge - Minneapolis, Minn.

Burns Bridge - Worcester/Shrewsbury, Mass.

Hi-Level Bridge, Pittsburgh Waterfront - Pittsburgh, Pa.

RJ Corman Bridge - Clarksville, Tenn.

Zakim Bridge - Boston, Mass.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome - New Orleans, La.

Chicago Skyline - Chicago, Ill.

High Roller - Las Vegas, Nev.

Dallas, Texas

Borough Hall - Brooklyn, N.Y.

Great Wheel - Seattle, Wash.

City Hall - Montreal

Melbourne Arts Center - Melbourne, Australia