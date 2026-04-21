David Byrne has extended his 2026 world tour in support of Who Is the Sky? with a run through Asia and more shows in the U.S.

See a complete list of upcoming dates, cities and venues below. The latest stops are in bold. For more information and tickets, go to Byrne's official website.

His newly confirmed American shows include a two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, along with other stops in California and New York. The Asia leg follows European and U.K. dates with concerts in Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

Where Is David Byrne Touring Next?

Byrne's coming off a celebrated appearance at Coachella. See a clip of his performance of Talking Heads' "Slippery People" from 1983's Speaking in Tongues below. He also appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where Byrne performed new material with his 12-member ensemble.

READ MORE: Top 10 Talking Heads Songs

Who Is the Sky? is Byrne's first album since 2018's American Utopia, which was later adapted into an HBO film and Broadway musical. Grammy-winner Kid Harpoon produced the LP, which features guest turns by Paramore's Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and Tom Skinner of the Smile.

Watch David Byrne Perform Talking Heads’ ‘Slippery People’

David Byrne's 2026 World Tour Dates

4/28-29 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

5/1-2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

5/3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

5/5 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

5/7 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square's KeyBank State Theatre

5/9 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

5/11-12 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

5/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

5/15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

5/17-18 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

6/7 – Dublin, Ireland @ St. Anne’s Park

6/12 – Oslo, Norway @ Piknik I Parken Festival

6/14 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Rosendal Garden Party

6/17 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Universum

6/18 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

6/21 – Athens, Greece @ Release Athens x SNF Nostos

6/23 – Bari, Italy @ Fiera del Levante

6/25 – Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival

6/26 – Marostica, Italy @ Marostica Summer Festival

6/28 – Pula, Croatia @ Arena Pula

6/29 – Reykjavik, Iceland @ Laugardalshöll

7/1 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open'er Festival

7/3 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

7/4 – Beuningen, Holland @ Down The Rabbit Hole

7/5 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

7/9 – Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live

7/10 – Barcelona, Spain @ Cruilla Festival

7/11 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

7/14 – Cascais, Portugal @ Ageas Cooljazz Festival

7/18/ – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

7/20-22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse

7/24 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

7/26 – Cardiff, UK @ Depot Live at Cardiff Castle

7/29 – Reykjavik, Iceland @ Laugardalshöll

8/07 – Singapore, Singapore @ The Star Theatre

8/10 – Bangkok, Thailand @ UOB Live

8/15 – Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic Festival

8/16 – Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic Festival

8/21 – Seoul, South Korea @ Kyunghee University Peace Hall

8/27 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre

8/28-29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

9/17 – Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/19 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium