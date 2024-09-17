Talking Heads Announce Expanded Version of Their Debut Album

Talking Heads have announced a Super Deluxe Edition of their debut album, Talking Heads: 77.

The three-CD/Blu-ray and four-LP vinyl sets will be available on Nov. 8 and include a remastered version of the original album, a disc of rarities and a disc of live tracks, all previously unreleased from an Oct. 10, 1977, performance at New York's CBGB.

You can hear one of those songs, an acoustic version of "Psycho Killer" featuring Arthur Russell, from the upcoming set below.

In addition to the CD and vinyl sets, an exclusive vinyl collection including four 7" singles will be available, as will digital formats. You can find more information on the sets on Talking Heads' website.

An 80-page hardcover book included in the box features unseen photos, memorabilia and new liner notes written by members David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison and Tina Weymouth, and the album's recording engineer, Ed Stasium.

What Is on the Super Deluxe Edition of 'Talking Heads 77'?

The Blu-ray in the CD version features new Atmos Mix, 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA and 5.1 Mix LPCM overseen by Harrison and a 2024 Stereo Remaster.

The rarities include B-sides and outtakes from the era, including "Sugar on My Tongue" and "(Love Goes to) Building on Fire." It also features acoustic versions of songs, as well as previously unreleased versions of "Pulled Up" and "Psycho Killer."

The live set taken from an October 1977 appearance at CBGB around the time of the album's release includes 13 songs, most taken from Talking Heads: 77, which was released less than a month before the show. Among the songs played is a cover of Al Green's "Take Me to the River," which would be recorded for their second album, 1978's More Songs About Buildings and Food, and became their first Top 40 single.

You can see the track listing for Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) below.

Talking Heads, 'Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

Original Album Remastered

Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town

New Feeling

Tentative Decisions

Happy Day

Who Is It?

No Compassion

The Book I Read

Don’t Worry About the Government

First Week/Last Week… Carefree

Psycho Killer

Pulled Up

Rarities

Sugar on My Tongue

I Want to Live

(Love Goes To) Building On Fire

I Wish You Wouldn’t Say That

Psycho Killer (Acoustic Version)

Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Alternate “Pop” Version)

New Feeling (Alternate “Pop” Version)

Pulled Up (Alternate “Pop” Version) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

Stay Hungry (1977 Version)

First Week/Last Week… Carefree (Acoustic Version)

I Feel It in My Heart

Psycho Killer (Alternate Version) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

Live (All Previously Unreleased)

(Love Goes To) Building On Fire (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

Don’t Worry About the Government (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

Take Me to the River (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

The Book I Read (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

New Feeling (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

A Clean Break (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

No Compassion (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

Thank You for Sending Me an Angel (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

Who Is It? (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

Pulled Up (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

Psycho Killer (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

Stay Hungry (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)