Pete Townshend and Rachel Fuller Announce New LP, ‘The Seeker’

Pete Townshend has collaborated with his wife and fellow composer Rachel Fuller for a new album, The Seeker, a "musical reinvention" of Hermann Hesse's 1922 novel, Siddhartha.

According to the project's website, the double album "follows the quest of the young Siddhartha as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and enlightenment during the time of the Gautama Buddha." It comes accompanied with an illustrated novel, authored by Fuller, narrated by Christopher Plummer and with artwork by Emilia Wharfe.

Recorded at Angel Studios in London, The Seeker stars Townshend as the Ferryman, South African multimedia artist Nakhane as Siddhartha, Elton John as Kamaswami, Emeli Sande as the River, Bollywood star Sunidhi Chauhan as Kamala, Layton Williams as Siddhartha's son, Tyrone Huntley as Govinda and Biddu as Siddhartha's father. It also features the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and choir. Both the album and novel will be released on Nov. 7, one day after members of the cast will perform the music with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and choir at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

Though no track listing has been revealed, the aforementioned website promises "new orchestral arrangements of some recognizable Who songs, but also original solo songs written by Pete in 1976 for a friend's amateur stage play of Siddhartha."

"The creation and realization of The Seeker in musical and book form has been part of my own spiritual journey," Fuller said in an earlier statement. "This collaboration with the musical artists, orchestra, choir, the illustrator, Emilia Wharfe and the beloved Christopher Plummer has created something truly magical – far exceeding my original vision for the piece. I feel truly blessed to be a part of it and hope that the story resonates with listeners and readers in today's world, where we need the energy of love, peace and hope more than ever. Music and art has been and forever will be universal."