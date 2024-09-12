The Beatles’ 1964 U.S. Albums Make Up New Mono Vinyl Box

A new box set that collects the Beatles' U.S. albums from 1964 will arrive later this year.

The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums in Mono includes seven albums originally released by Capitol Records (and in one case United Artists) between January 1964 and March 1965 in mono sound. The vinyl collection was cut from the original mono masters of the LPs and will be available on Nov. 22.

The box gathers the albums from their debut Capitol release, Meet the Beatles!, through The Early Beatles, which collected songs from the group's first U.K. album, Please Please Me, most of which were included on the Vee-Jay Records release from 1964, Introducing the Beatles.

The mono mixes of these albums have been unavailable since 1995. You can watch a trailer for the upcoming box set below.

The Beatles' U.K. albums differed from their U.S. editions until the June 1967 release of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. While some of the records were altered slightly (like 1966's Revolver that had a revised track listing between markets), others - such as The Beatles' Second Album and Something New - were exclusive to American listeners, compiling songs from the band's U.K. singles and albums.

What's on the Beatles' '1964 U.S. Albums in Mono'?

The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums in Mono includes Meet the Beatles! (originally released on Jan. 20, 1964); The Beatles’ Second Album (April 10, 1964); A Hard Day’s Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track) (June 26, 1964; released by United Artists); Something New (July 20, 1964); The Beatles’ Story (Nov. 23, 1964); Beatles ’65 (Dec. 15, 1964); and The Early Beatles (March 22, 1965).

Four of those albums reached No. 1; Something New made it to No. 2, The Beatles' Story hit the Top 10 and The Early Beatles stalled just outside the Top 40.

All but the interview-only double LP The Beatles Story will also be available separately.