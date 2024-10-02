Van Halen, Beatles, Motley Crue Lead RSD Black Friday Releases

The annual list of Record Store Day Black Friday releases has been announced and the 2024 edition has plenty to offer for rock fans.

Leading the way, a limited edition 7” singles box set celebrating the 35th anniversary of Motley Crue’s Dr. Feelgood. Remastered versions of each of the album’s official singles – “Dr. Feelgood,” “Kickstart My Heart,” “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” and “Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)” – are presented with their original b-sides on individual color variants. Only 1,300 sets will be sold, making it one of the most in-demand Record Store Day exclusives.

Beatles fans will be able to score a 3” single of “All My Loving.” The release comes with a limited-edition poster and specially designed carrying case, made to hold 3” singles. Separately, a special reissue 7" of "I Want to Hold Your Hand" b/w "I Saw Her Standing There" will also be available.

An incredible array of live material will also be up for grabs on Record Store Day Black Friday. Van Halen will issue their Dec. 4, 1991 Dallas performance on vinyl for the first time. Captured during the Unlawful Carnal Knowledge Tour, the set list featured an assortment of classic tunes, including “Poundcake,” “Panama” and Sammy Hagar’s “I Can’t Drive 55.” The show was previously included on CD and Blu-ray in the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge box set.

READ MORE: 15 Great Rock Albums That Need to Be Released on Vinyl

Duff McKagan, Rage Against the Machine, Jimi Hendrix, Phil Collins, the Allman Brothers Band and the Doors are among the other artists who will have live material available on Record Store Day Black Friday. Additionally, the Grateful Dead will issue a limited edition four LP box set of their 1977 performance at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New Haven, Connecticut, while a limited edition double vinyl captures the Byrds and Buffalo Springfield during their performances at 1967’s Monterey International Pop Festival.

Elsewhere, Yes fans can pick up Fragile Outtakes. Available for the first time on vinyl, the collection includes early recordings and alternative versions of material that made up the band’s classic 1971 album Fragile.

Other notable albums which will be released for the first time on vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday include Stone Temple Pilots’ Purple Rarities, the Ramones’ Greatest Hits and U2’s How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb.

Check out these titles and more in our list below.

Record Store Day Black Friday takes place at participating locations on Nov. 25. More info can be found on the Record Store Day official site.

Record Store Day Black Friday 2024 - Classic Rock Releases

Allman Brothers Band, Manley Field House, Syracuse NY April 7 , 1972 (3 x LP)

The Beatles, "All My Loving" (3" Record and Carrying Case)

The Beatles, "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" b/w "I Saw Her Standing There (7" Vinyl)

Big Brother & The Holding Company, Live at the Grande Ballroom Detroit; March 2, 1968

The Byrds/Buffalo Springfield: Live at the Monterey International Pop Festival (2 x LP)

Phil Collins, Live From The Board... The Official Bootleg (10" EP)

The Doors, Live in Detroit (4 x LP Box Set)

The English Beat, Special Beat Service (2 x LP)

Jerry Garcia, Electric on the Eel: August 29th, 1987 (3 x LP)

Grateful Dead, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT 5/5/77 (4 x LP Box Set)

Jimi Hendrix, Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts

Jane's Addiction, "Imminent Redemption" (12" Single)

Steve Martin, King Tut (12" Picture Disc)

Duff McKagan, Live at Easy Street BFD

Joni Mitchell, Hejira Demos

Motley Crue. Dr Feelgood (35th Anniversary 7" Single Boxset)

Stevie Nicks, "The Lighthouse" (7" Single)

Pearl Jam, RSD Song of the Year (12" Single)

Rage Against the Machine, Democratic National Convention 2000 (Live EP)

Ramones, Greatest Hits

The Rolling Stones, Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out! (Candy Cane Swirl vinyl)

Todd Rundgren, Todd Rundgren's Utopia

Santana, "Let the Guitar Play" (12" Single)

Cat Stevens, Saturnight: Cat Stevens Live In Tokyo

Stone Temple Pilots, Purple Rarities

T. Rex, Tanx

U2, How to Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb

Van Halen, Live in Dallas 1991 (2 x LP)

War, The Vinyl 1977-1994 (5 X LP Box Set)

Yes, Fragile Outtakes