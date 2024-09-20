Eric Clapton Announces New Album, ‘Meanwhile’

Eric Clapton has announced a new album. Meanwhile will be released first in digital form on Oct. 4 before coming to CD and vinyl on Jan. 24, 2025.

The album includes 14 songs, eight collected from singles Clapton has released over the past few years, such as the LP's opening track "Pompous Fool" and "Heart of a Child." You can see the track listing for Meanwhile below.

You can hear "One Woman" from the upcoming album below.

Meanwhile includes collaborations with Van Morrison, Bradley Walker, Judith Hill, Daniel Santiago, Simon Climie and the late Jeff Beck on "Moon River," originally released last year.

READ MORE: How Eric Clapton Opened His Heart and Made a Masterpiece With Derek and the Dominos

The album marks Clapton's first non-holiday album since 2016's I Still Do; he released the seasonal LP Happy XMas in 2018.

On Nov. 29, the all-star album Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 will be released featuring performances from Clapton, Sheryl Crow, John Mayer, Santana and others.

Where Is Eric Clapton Playing in 2024?

Clapton begins a South American tour today. They will be his first shows there in 13 years, with stops in Buenos Aires and Sao Paolo, among other cities. He then heads to Mexico City for one show before returning to the U.S. for three California concerts. Gary Clark Jr. will support the first batch of shows while Jimmie Vaughan takes over for the California concerts.

He'll wrap his current run of dates on Oct. 17 with an appearance at the Life Is a Carnival – A Tribute to Robbie Robertson celebration at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

You can see the list of shows below.

Clapton’s band includes bassist Nathan East, guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, drummer Sonny Emory, keyboardists Chris Stainton and Tim Carmon, and backing singers Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

Eric Clapton, 2024 Tour

*September 20 – Buenos Aires – Estadio Velez Sasfield

*September 24 – Curitiba – Ligga Arena

*September 26 – Rio de Janeiro – Farmasi Arena

*September 28 – Sao Paolo – VIBRA

*September 29 – Sao Paolo – Allianz Parque

*October 3 – Mexico City – Foro Sol

^October 8 – San Diego – Pechanga Arena

^October 10 – Palm Desert – Acrisure Arena

^October 12 – Los Angeles – Hollywood Bowl

October 17 – Los Angeles – Kia Forum – LIFE IS A CARNIVAL – A TRIBUTE TO ROBBIE ROBERTSON

*Gary Clark Jr

^Jimmie Vaughan

Eric Clapton, 'Meanwhile' Track Listing

1. Pompous Fool

2. Heart of a Child

3. Moon River with Jeff Beck

4. Sam Hall

5. Smile

6. Always On My Mind with Bradley Walker

7. One Woman

8. The Rebels with Van Morrison

9. The Call

10. How Could We Know with Judith Hill, Simon Climie, Daniel Santiago

11. This Has Gotta Stop with Van Morrison

12. Stand and Deliver with Van Morrison

13. You’ve Changed

14. Misfortune