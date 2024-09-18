The Darkness Announces New Album, ‘Dreams on Toast’

The Darkness will release their eighth album, Dreams on Toast, on March 28, 2025.

The album marks the first release from the British rock band - which includes singer and guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain and drummer Rufus Taylor - since 2021's Motorheart.

You can listen to the album's first single, "The Longest Kiss," below.

“You know that thing when God’s breath tickles your soul and tells you to create?" Hawkins asked in a press release announcing Dreams on Toast. "Yeah, makes me giggle, too. But you can’t resist. God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine?

"So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries … ladies and gentlemen, I give you Dreams on Toast!”

Is Taylor Swift a Darkness Fan?

The Darkness broke through in 2003 with their debut album, Permission to Land, and its hit single, "I Believe in a Thing Called Love."

The song recently became a hit again after Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce were shown singing along to it at the US Open Tennis Championships finals in a viral video.

Following the release of the video, "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" rocketed back up the charts, reaching No. 1 on the iTunes Rock Chart.

The Darkness will also tour next year, with dates starting in March with 17 shows in the U.K., wrapping up at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on March 29. A North American tour will follow.