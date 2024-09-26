The Cure Returns After 16 Years With ‘Songs of a Lost World’

The Cure has confirmed Songs of a Lost World, their long-awaited follow-up to 2008's Top 20 Billboard hit 4:13 Dream. It's set for release on Nov. 1. Presales are already underway.

Check out the album cover art and preview "Alone" below. Frontman Robert Smith has said this new song ultimately "unlocked the record. As soon as we had that piece of music recorded, I knew it was the opening song – and I felt the whole album come into focus."

"Alone" was one of several tracks already previewed by the Cure, with many written during downtime around the pandemic. Suddenly, they were in the midst of a song cycle that Smith has said was "very emotional." Guitarist Reeves Gabrels later confirmed to UCR that the Cure had completed enough songs for more than one album. "We were overproductive," he admitted.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Previous Cure Album

"Endsong" and "Alone" made their debuts during a Cure concert in October 2022. "And Nothing Is Forever" and "I Can Never Say Goodbye" became setlist staples before the Cure announced their inclusion on Novembre: Live in France 2022 earlier this year. The group then began dropping apparent hints about an upcoming LP.

Fans shared photos and videos online of unexpected postcards with the words "Songs of a Lost World" and the date 1/11/24 embossed on a black background in Roman numerals. Many speculated that this revealed the album title and release date. The Cure then shifted to all-black themes on their various social media channels. A stand-alone website and WhatsApp channel followed.

The Cure The Cure loading...

Who's on the Cure's New Album?

The BBC officially debuted "Alone" as this album's lead single earlier this morning. Smith, bassist Simon Gallup and drummer Jason Cooper remain from the 4:13 Dream sessions. Songs of a Lost World is the first Cure studio project since they reunited with multi-instrumentalist Perry Bamonte. He joined in 1990 and continued through 2004's The Cure before returning in 2022.

Gallup has appeared on all but one album since 1980's Seventeen Seconds. Keyboardist Roger O'Donnell wasn't on 4:13 Dream but has been with the Cure since 1989's Disintegration. Gabrels, a former David Bowie sideman, rounds out the lineup.