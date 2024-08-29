The Cure Set to Release First New Songs Since 2008

The Cure has announced Novembre: Live in France 2022, featuring their first new songs since 2008's 4:13 Dream.

"And Nothing Is Forever" and "I Can Never Say Goodbye" have been part of the Cure's concert set lists for some time, but have not previously been released. There will only be a limited run of 5,000 individually numbered copies, and the first 100 singles will be signed by Robert Smith. See the artwork below.

Novembre: Live in France 2022 marks some other firsts: It's a benefit project, and will be released on eco-friendly vinyl. All profits will go to Brian Eno's climate change-focused charity, Earth Percent. The single will be produced through the Naked Record Club, which boasts a special pressing machine that uses an estimated 80 to 90% less electricity than traditional vinyl processes.

The single is due on Oct. 1. Pre-orders begin at 9AM ET on Friday through Naked Record Club's website. Unsigned singles are priced at about $27. Smith's limited-edition autographed copies are available through the Cure's official shop for about $277.

"I'd like to thank the Cure and Naked Record Club — both true innovators — for their generous support of vital climate projects through the release of the Cure's Novembre: Live In France 2022," Eno said in an official statement. "It's a powerful example of how the music community can work together to build a better world."

Naked Record Club also uses highly recyclable plastics to create both the singles and their packaging. The band said this project was "brought to Robert Smith's attention via members of the Cure's fanbase."

"And Nothing Is Forever" was recorded on Nov. 8, 2022, at Sud de France Arena in Montpellier, while the performance of "I Can Never Say Goodbye" is from a Nov. 13 concert at Le Zenith in Toulouse.

