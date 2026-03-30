Bob Dylan has launched a Patreon account, featuring a series called Letters From the Grave.

For those unfamiliar with the service, Patreon is a multimedia subscription-based platform where creatives — writers, podcasters, etc. — can post their content for followers, typically for a monthly fee — in Dylan's case, $5.

Dylan announced his new account via Instagram, where he shared a flyer promoting Letters From the Grave. At present, there are six posts on the page, ranging from a video of a live Mahalia Jackson performance, a fictional letter from Mark Twain to the Italian silent cinema actor Rudolph Valentino, a short story called "Bull Rider" credited to "Marty Lombard" and finally, a series of audio essays about Vice President Aaron Burr, post-Civil War outlaw Frank James and the folk hero Wild Bill. Those essays, which Dylan previewed on his social media over the last few months, appear to feature an AI voice as their narrator.

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Per usual, no further detail from Dylan about the account has been offered up and there is no mention of it on his official website. At the time of this writing, less than 2,000 people have subscribed to the page.

Bob Dylan's Upcoming Tour

Dylan is currently on the road, making his way through a set of spring shows that kicked off on off March 21. At present, he has concert dates scheduled through June and July.