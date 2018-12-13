Top 10 Cure Songs

1

Remarkably, "Just Like Heaven" wasn't the first single released from Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me. It wasn't the second single, either. When it finally started picking up airplay six months after the album came out, the track became the Cure's first Top 40 hit (it actually didn't get any higher than No. 40, but little victories, right?) and one of the defining songs of the burgeoning alternative nation. From the rolling, almost tripping-over-themselves drums that start the song to the glorious synths that just sorta drift into space at the fade-out, "Just Like Heaven" indeed sounds like it comes from a most heavenly place.