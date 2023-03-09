The Cure Announces 2023 North American Tour

The Cure has announced tour dates that will bring them to the U.S. for the first time since 2019.

The Lost World Tour will kick off on May 10 in New Orleans and continue through summer, coming to a close on July 1 in Miami. Along the way, the band will appear in major cities like Dallas, Seattle, Denver, Chicago and Toronto, plus perform two three-night runs in Los Angeles and New York City.

You can see a complete list of dates below.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster's verified fan sale program beginning on March 15. In a statement, the Cure noted that "apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no 'platinum' or 'dynamically priced' tickets on this tour."

The alternative legends have been off the road since wrapping up a fall European tour last year. The run was their first since the pandemic and featured the debut of material from the band's long-delayed new album.

According to frontman Robert Smith, the Cure has recorded at least 20 songs for two prospective albums. In April 2022, he told NME that the first one is tentatively titled Songs of a Lost World. It marks the band's first studio album since 2008.

Guitarist Reeves Gabrels previously told UCR that the Cure had amassed a wealth of recordings during the pandemic that could fill up to three albums. "We were overproductive," Gabrels said. "Which is great, except it means you really can't judge the songs until you get them close to finished. You kinda have to bring all that material up to the point where you can hear what they are."

Smith had hinted in a 2021 interview that the upcoming songs could be the end of new music by the band. “The new Cure stuff is very emotional,” he revealed to The Sunday Times. “It’s 10 years of life distilled into a couple of hours of intense stuff. I can’t think we’ll ever do anything else.”

The Cure 2023 North American Tour

May 10 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 12 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 13 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 14 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

May 16 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

May 20 - San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheater

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 1 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 2 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 4 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 6 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

June 8 - Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 10 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 13 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 14 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 16 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 18 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 20 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 25 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 27 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 29 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 1 - Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena