Has the Cure Revealed Their New Album Title?

The Cure has not released a new album in over a decade, but it now appears that may change soon.

Fans of the band have been sharing photos and videos of mysterious black postcards they've received in the mail with the words "Songs of a Lost World" embossed on them, along with the date 1/11/24 in Roman numerals. While no further information can be found on the card, this may suggest the tile and release date, Nov. 1, of a new album. The band also recently changed their social media imagery to an all-black theme.

You can view one of those fan videos below.

This would align with what both frontman Robert Smith and other members of the Cure have spoken about in recent years. In 2021, Smith noted that he'd been working on "very emotional" new material. The following year, guitarist Reeves Gabrels told UCR that multiple albums worth of material was on deck, much of which had been written during the pandemic. "We were over-productive," he said. A few of those new songs were debuted live in October of 2022, "Alone" and "Endsong."

New Live Music From the Cure

In the meantime, the Cure plans to release a new live, double-sided single, Novembre: Live in France 2022, featuring their first new songs since 2008's 4:13 Dream, "And Nothing Is Forever" and "I Can Never Say Goodbye." The release is a benefit project, made using eco-friendly vinyl, and with profits going toward Brian Eno's climate change-focused charity, Earth Percent.