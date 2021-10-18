November 2021 New Music Releases

The Black Friday edition of Record Store Day tops November's list of new music releases with another round of exclusive goodies for vinyl lovers.

Elsewhere, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for a follow-up to 2007's massively successful Raising Sand. Steve Perry's eight-track holiday album The Season is the former Journey singer's first collection of seasonal songs and his first complete new work since his 2018 comeback album Traces. Sting, Rod Stewart and Deep Purple also have new studio records on the way.

Nirvana’s Nevermind is being reissued as part of a 30th-anniversary series, with a total of 94 audio and video tracks included across various configurations. Radiohead's triple-album KID A MNESIA is a combined reissue of 2000's Kid A and 2001's Amnesiac. The first two albums by the Pretenders return as deluxe editions, with tracks personally curated by bandleader Chrissie Hynde. Jethro Tull will also release a 50th-anniversary "enhanced edition” of 1970's Benefit.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2021 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

Nov. 5

ABBA, Voyage

Alan Parsons, The Neverending Show: Live in the Netherlands

Billy Joel, The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1 (9LP set)

Black Keys, El Camino (deluxe anniversary edition)

Dion, Stomping Ground (Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Billy Gibbons, Boz Scaggs, Mark Knopfler, Peter Frampton, Joe Bonamassa)

Jethro Tull, Benefit (expanded 50th anniversary edition)

Pretenders, Pretenders; Pretenders II (expanded 3CD anniversary reissue sets)

Radiohead, KID A MNESIA (combined expanded reissue)

Steve Perry, The Season

Nov. 12

Cat Stevens, Teaser and the Firecat (expanded 4CDs/Blu-ray/2LP/7" anniversary clamshell box)

Elvis Presley, Elvis Back in Nashville (4CD set)

Eric Clapton, The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions

Genesis, The Last Domino? (2CD retrospective)

L.A. Guns, Checkered Past

NRBQ, Dragnet

Nirvana, Nevermind (expanded super-deluxe edition)

Rod Stewart, The Tears of Hercules

Various artists, Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal (3CD set with Bob Weir, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Steve Earle, Phil Lesh, others)

Nov. 19

Brian Wilson, At My Piano

Bruce Springsteen, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts (2CD/DVD, 2CD/Blu-ray and 2LP)

Colin Blunstone [Zombies], One Year (expanded 50th Anniversary reissue)

The Darkness, Motorheart

Frank Zappa, 200 Motels (50th anniversary super-deluxe edition)

Kiss, Destroyer (expanded 4CD edition)

Oasis, Knebworth 1996

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof

Sting, The Bridge

Nov. 26

Black Label Society, Doom Crew Inc.

Corrosion of Conformity, Sleeping Martyr: 2000-2005 (3CD set)

David Bowie, Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) (11CD set)

David Lee Roth, Diamond Dave (pink vinyl reissue)

Deep Purple, Turning to Crime

Electric Prunes, Then Came the Dawn: Complete Recordings 1966-1969 (6CD set)

Howard Jones, At the BBC (5CD clamshell box)

Renaissance, Scheherazade and Other Stories (expanded 3CD clamshell box)

Black Friday: Record Store Day

RSD EXCLUSIVE

Billy F. Gibbons, Hardware (CD)

Carole King, In Concert - Live at the BBC 1971 (LP)

Canned Heat with Memphis Slim, Memphis Heat (LP)

Dave Davies, Kinked (LP)

Dio, Holy Diver; The Last In Line (LP Picture Discs)

Dire Straits, Encores: Live (LP)

Fleetwood Mac, Alternate Live (2LP)

Hall and Oates, Fall In Philadelphia: The Definitive Demos 1968-71 (LP)

Iron Maiden, Iron Maiden (LP Picture Disc)

Jimi Hendrix Experience, Paris '67 (LP)

Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros, Johnny Appleseed (12-inch)

Jorma Kaukonen, Christmas: Candy Cane Edition; Christmas: Christmas Tree Edition (LPs)

King's X, Please Come Home, Mr. Bulbous (LP)

Leonard Cohen, Songs of Love and Hate: 50th Anniversary (LP)

Little Feat, Electrif Lycanthrope: Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios 1974 (2LP/CD)

Lou Reed with Kris Kristofferson, The Bottom Line Archive Series (3LP)

Motorhead, The Lost Tapes Vol. 1: Live in Madrid 1995 (2LP)

Ozzy Osbourne, No More Tears (LP Picture Disc)

Poison, Flesh & Blood (LP)

Staples Singers, The 25th of December (LP)

Stray Cats, Live at Rockpalast (3LP)

Tesla, Mechanical Resonance (LP)

Todd Rundgren, Healing (LP)

RSD FIRST

Aerosmith, 1971: The Road Starts Hear (LP/Cassette)

Alice Cooper, Brutal Planet (2LP)

Blackberry Smoke, Stoned (LP)

Canned Heat, Friends in the Can (LP)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Georgia Blue (2LP)

Judas Priest, Best of Judas Priest (2LP)

LA Guns, Walking the Dead (LP)

Modern English, After the Snow (LP)

Mr. Big, Lean Into It (LP)

Nancy Wilson, You and Me (2LP)

U2, Gloria: 40th Anniversary (LP)

RSD LIMITED RUN/REGIONAL

Bee Gees, Three Kisses of Love (LP)

David Crosby & Graham Nash, Wind on the Water (LP)

Night Ranger, Somewhere in California (LP)

December and Beyond

Depeche Mode, 101 (expanded high-definition reissue)

The Doors, L.A. Woman (anniversary deluxe reissue)

Ozzy Osbourne, Hellraiser (EP)

Mark Knopfler [Dire Straits], The Studio Albums 1996-2007 (6CD set)

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Barn

David Bowie, Toy

Scorpions, Rock Believer

Guns N’ Roses, Hard Skool (EP)

Tears for Fears, The Tipping Point